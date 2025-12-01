Roper: Someone toppled George Washington five years ago. Are we ready to put him back up?

Sign up here to follow this column by email.
They came for George Washington on a chilly November night in 2020.
Wielding ratchet straps, the vandals yanked the statue of our first president from its pedestal in Minneapolis’ Washburn Fair Oaks Park. Then came the yellow paint, splashed across the body. George’s head got a special treatment of oozing cement and red paint, which left him looking like he had bled out — right there in the park.
The desecrators penned some thoughts on the general: “LAND BACK” “GENOCIDAL MANIAC.” Then they slapped a couple of antifa stickers on the guy who led our country’s fight against a king.
It was a Thanksgiving Day surprise when people saw the news hours later. To be honest, I hardly remembered this episode from that traumatic year — marked by rage and masks and fire and loneliness.
Five years later, George remains in Minneapolis Park Board storage. The repairs to the statue could cost upwards of $50,000, and the Park Board says it doesn’t have the money. The hulking stone plinth still stands empty across from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, a confusing sight for those who don’t know the story.
I know more of that story now, after reading a nearly 100-page police case file that shows Minneapolis Park Police took the vandalism seriously. And it didn’t take them long to hone in on a key clue.
Fingerprints on the bottom of a sticker matched someone already in the system at the Minneapolis Police Department’s crime lab. So police obtained a search warrant for their DNA. The person wouldn’t speak to police, but consented at their attorney’s office to a mouth swab.