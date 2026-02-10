Minnesota flag sales soar during ICE surge

Minnesota state flags are flying off store shelves as some residents use them to show their state pride and opposition to the wave of federal immigration officers that continue to operate in the state.
The newer version of the flag, which was redesigned and officially adopted by the state after months of heated discussion in 2024, has been waved and draped over shoulders at numerous demonstrations held to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the last few weeks. Activists want the thousands of agents who are part of ICE’s unprecedented enforcement sweep to leave Minnesota.
Lee Herold, who owns Herold Flags in Rochester, said sales of the Minnesota flag have gone up about 75% since the start of the federal government’s Operation Metro Surge, while sales of the old flag have also increased.
“Protest and defiance is what I now see in customers buying the new flag,” Herold said. “It is subtle, not boasting, but they are making a statement about showing off their Minnesota pride and determination.”
The new flag features the shape of Minnesota, cast in a deep blue and topped with a distinctive eight-point star facing north. The flag’s redesign has been a touchy topic, with some criticsdecrying that the new flag, with its abstract imagery, stripped away more than 100 years of Minnesota history.
But in the last few weeks, flag store owners said there has been more acceptance of the new design.
“We are seeing more interest in the 2024 flag now, and fewer people are buying it reluctantly,” Herold said in an email.
Over the last two years, Herold said it’s been somewhat common for customers of the new flag to buy it while making a comment about the design, such as “Why did they pick this one?”