News & Politics

Minnesota flag sales soar during ICE surge

Some Twin Cities stores have sold out of Minnesota state flags in recent weeks.

By Elliot Hughes and

Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 10, 2026 at 2:20AM
Hundreds marched and protested against federal immigration law enforcement in downtown Minneapolis on Jan. 23, 2026. Some participants waved Minnesota state flags. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota state flags are flying off store shelves as some residents use them to show their state pride and opposition to the wave of federal immigration officers that continue to operate in the state.

The newer version of the flag, which was redesigned and officially adopted by the state after months of heated discussion in 2024, has been waved and draped over shoulders at numerous demonstrations held to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the last few weeks. Activists want the thousands of agents who are part of ICE’s unprecedented enforcement sweep to leave Minnesota.

Lee Herold, who owns Herold Flags in Rochester, said sales of the Minnesota flag have gone up about 75% since the start of the federal government’s Operation Metro Surge, while sales of the old flag have also increased.

“Protest and defiance is what I now see in customers buying the new flag,” Herold said. “It is subtle, not boasting, but they are making a statement about showing off their Minnesota pride and determination.”

The new flag features the shape of Minnesota, cast in a deep blue and topped with a distinctive eight-point star facing north. The flag’s redesign has been a touchy topic, with some criticsdecrying that the new flag, with its abstract imagery, stripped away more than 100 years of Minnesota history.

But in the last few weeks, flag store owners said there has been more acceptance of the new design.

“We are seeing more interest in the 2024 flag now, and fewer people are buying it reluctantly,” Herold said in an email.

Over the last two years, Herold said it’s been somewhat common for customers of the new flag to buy it while making a comment about the design, such as “Why did they pick this one?”

Yet, during the last couple months, he hasn’t noticed that attitude.

Alamo Flags, located at the Burnsville Center, sold out of non-handheld Minnesota flags and had to place another order with distributors on Monday, said Jay Arda, one of the store owners.

“That is not normal for the Minnesota flags to sell out like that,” Arda said.

At American Flagpole & Flag Co., which operates out of Lake Elmo, sales of both the old and new flag have doubled since December compared to what they typically would be, said owner Matt Knowlan.

“We sell the American flag all the time. ... It’s honestly down compared to the Minnesota flag,” said Knowlan, whose AFlag.com ships flags across the country.

In a post last week on Facebook, the Nicollet Ace Hardware store in Minneapolis said it sold out of its Minnesota flags “in just a few hours.” It had only recently started to carry them.

“Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen our community show up for one another with kindness, resilience, and that unmistakable Minnesota spirit,” store owners posted. “Neighbors helping neighbors, people lending a hand, and a whole lot of heart on display.”

The Minnesota state flag (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writers

about the writers

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

Nicole Norfleet

Night Editor

Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Live Q&A: How Minnesota Star Tribune journalists deconstructed video of the Good, Pretti shootings

card image

Visual journalists Amanda Anderson, Jake Steinberg and Anna Boone discuss how the Strib analyzed video to help viewers understand what took place in the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

News & Politics

Minnesota flag sales soar during ICE surge

card image

Greater Minnesota

Skier fatally injured after hitting lift tower at Minnesota resort

With a light snow falling, it was a perfect day for hitting the slopes at Welch Village ski area Friday afternoon. ] Brian.Peterson@startribune.com Welch, MN - 01/22/2016