Minnesota resistance movement says drawdown is ‘hard-fought community victory’

But even as leaders of Minnesota’s globally recognized resistance movement claimed victory, they acknowledged a long road ahead of picking up the pieces. Immigration agents shot three people in Minneapolis, killing two: Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Prominent activists and journalists continue to face federal charges for demonstrating against the Trump administration’s policies and covering those protests. Immigrant business corridors have become dead zones, school attendance plummeted and many immigrant families who haven’t been detained and deported are now facing the prospect of eviction after weeks of sheltering in place.