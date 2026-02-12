Minnesota resistance movement says drawdown is ‘hard-fought community victory’

ICE protesters celebrated border czar Tom Homan’s announcement on Feb. 12 that Operation Metro Surge will soon come to a close. Lasting nearly three months, the operation involved thousands of federal agents descending on Minnesota in the nation’s largest-ever immigration enforcement action, during which masked agents swept up immigrants who are in the country legally and illegally, citizens and American Indians.
But even as leaders of Minnesota’s globally recognized resistance movement claimed victory, they acknowledged a long road ahead of picking up the pieces. Immigration agents shot three people in Minneapolis, killing two: Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Prominent activists and journalists continue to face federal charges for demonstrating against the Trump administration’s policies and covering those protests. Immigrant business corridors have become dead zones, school attendance plummeted and many immigrant families who haven’t been detained and deported are now facing the prospect of eviction after weeks of sheltering in place.
“These masked agents leaving our state can be spun any way people want, but history will show what this was: regular people, clergy and teachers, janitors and soccer moms, people across all of our complicated differences, simply refusing to let our neighbors be attacked and abducted without a fight,” the ICE Out of Minnesota Coalition said in a statement. “Many Minnesotans were forever changed by these surges.”
The coalition comprises longtime immigrant rights, faith and labor organizations, including Unidos MN and Centro De Trabajadores Unidos En La Lucha (CTUL).
MN8, a group assisting Southeast Asians facing deportation, said the surge will have a long-lasting impact.
“Businesses were forced to close, community members had to halt their entire lives in order to prioritize their safety, and people were taken to be rapidly moved out of state,” MN8 said in a statement. “We, as a community, have no reason to believe or trust this news.”
Legal groups helping immigrants with their cases were also skeptical of the drawdown promise.
“No one knows the terror, harm and impact of Operation Metro Surge better than our clients,” Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, a nonprofit that provides free attorneys to immigrants, said in a statement. “When our clients again feel safe to leave their homes, pursue legal remedies, work unencumbered and live in peace — they’ll know it and so will we.”