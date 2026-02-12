Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota endured ‘unprecedented federal invasion’ as Operation Metro Surge ends

Gov. Tim Walz said Minnesotans “never wavered” during a monthslong surge of federal immigration agents in the state, delivering food to families in need and protesting even in subzero temperatures.
“Over the past six weeks, the state of Minnesota and the people of this great state have endured an unprecedented federal invasion in all aspects of life,” Walz said shortly after news broke that Operation Metro Surge would wind down.
“Our sense of normalcy was shook to the core. The trauma that’s been inflicted, certainly across the immigrant community but to every single Minnesotan, is unlike anything we’ve witnessed,” he said. “We’ve been through natural disasters, we’ve been through COVID, but this is something I don’t think any state has ever experienced.”
White House border czar Tom Homan said thousands of immigration agents assigned to the state will be drawn down and redeployed to other parts of the United States. He called the operation a success, citing the arrests of criminals and cooperation with local leaders in Minnesota.
The operation has led to clashes between federal agents and protesters and observers. Renee Good and Alex Pretti were shot and killed by federal agents in January, increasing tensions on the ground and scrutiny on President Donald Trump’s administration’s tactics.
A recent NBC News Decision Desk/KARE 11/Minnesota Star Tribune Poll, powered by SurveyMonkey, found that the immigration operation is deeply unpopular with Minnesotans, with about two-thirds saying they view U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement negatively and believe the tactics of federal agents have gone too far. That disapproval was particularly notable in the Twin Cities suburbs, which will be a key political battleground in this year’s races for Minnesota governor and U.S. Senate.
Even as federal agents leave the state, Walz said many questions remain unanswered, including whether there will be investigations into the shootings of Good and Pretti.
“They left us with deep damage, generational trauma,” Walz said of the federal operation. “They left us with economic ruin in some cases.”