Police: Federal agent chase in St. Paul ends with multi-vehicle crash, fleeing driver injured

A witness said the fleeing driver was “barreling down the road” before colliding in the intersection with another vehicle.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 11, 2026 at 7:18PM
St. Paul police officers help clear the scene Feb. 11 after a multi-vehicle crash following an apparent pursuit by a federal agent near the intersection of Selby and Western avenues in St. Paul. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A high-speed car chase on Feb. 11 involving a federal agent in St. Paul ended with a multi-vehicle crash and injuries to the fleeing driver, who was taken away in an ambulance as witnesses looked on.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. at the largely residential intersection of Selby and Western avenues in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood.

No federal agencies have addressed why the agent was chasing the man.

“The person that was being pursued sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by St. Paul fire medics,” a statement from St. Paul police read.

Brandon Reader told the Minnesota Star Tribune he had just dropped off his son at school and parked on Western intending to walk over to a coffee shop.

Before he could get out of his vehicle, Reader said, “I saw this Prius come barreling down the road crazy fast [on southbound Western].”

Reader said a vehicle, with sirens blaring and lights flashing, was less than a car-length behind.

The Prius driver ran a stop sign and collided with a car appearing to turn into his path, the witness said. The Prius then spun a half-turn and hit a minivan before striking an icy mound of snow, going airborne and landing on the other side of the wintry mass, Reader said.

The pursuing vehicle stopped behind the Prius, and an officer in federal agent clothing and gear got out, said Reader, who added that the agent appeared to be alone at the time.

In the meantime, Reader continued, the Prius driver “shimmied out the front windshield” and fled on foot but was soon brought back to the scene in a different federal agent’s vehicle.

He said many more federal agents arrived, as did numerous St. Paul police officers.

An ambulance showed up about 20 minutes after the crash, and the Prius driver was put on a gurney and driven away, Reader said.

The injured driver is placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance with a towel covering his face for privacy. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune photographer Leila Navidi said most of the man’s body was covered with a sheet and a towel was draped over his face.

“There were a least 100 people on scene blowing whistles, yelling at agents,” Navidi said. She said the agents eventually left, and the intersection was back to normal by 11 a.m.

Andrew Karre heard about the crash, grabbed his “peaceful observer” vest and whistle, and drove about a mile from his home to the scene.

Karre, who has participated in observing federal agent activity in the Twin Cities during the immigration crackdown, said there were more than dozen agents at the intersection.

ICE had been an occasional presence around nearby restaurants, said one neighbor who asked not to be identified, but she had never seen someone detained.

Witnesses were also surprised to see the multi-car crash cleaned up within minutes.

“It was almost immediate,” said Joey Falgren, who heard the crash from his nearby apartment. “I’ve never seen tow trucks come to a scene so fast.”

Observers record federal agents at the scene after a multi-vehicle crash following an apparent pursuit by a federal agent near the intersection of Selby and Western avenues in St. Paul. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In a statement, St. Paul mayor Kaohly Her said the crash “underscores the fact that ICE is still present, causing chaos, and putting residents at risk in Saint Paul.” She thanked residents for keeping watch and St. Paul police for staying on scene for cleanup.

“Because of the reckless way that ICE is running their operation, one person ended up in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and several bystanders had their cars damaged,” the statement said. “This is just another incident that tells us loud and clear: Operation Metro Surge needs to end immediately.”

Josie Albertson-Grove and Abby Simons of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

