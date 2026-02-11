Police: Federal agent chase in St. Paul ends with multi-vehicle crash, fleeing driver injured

A high-speed car chase on Feb. 11 involving a federal agent in St. Paul ended with a multi-vehicle crash and injuries to the fleeing driver, who was taken away in an ambulance as witnesses looked on.
The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. at the largely residential intersection of Selby and Western avenues in the Cathedral Hill neighborhood.
No federal agencies have addressed why the agent was chasing the man.
“The person that was being pursued sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by St. Paul fire medics,” a statement from St. Paul police read.
Brandon Reader told the Minnesota Star Tribune he had just dropped off his son at school and parked on Western intending to walk over to a coffee shop.
Before he could get out of his vehicle, Reader said, “I saw this Prius come barreling down the road crazy fast [on southbound Western].”
Reader said a vehicle, with sirens blaring and lights flashing, was less than a car-length behind.
The Prius driver ran a stop sign and collided with a car appearing to turn into his path, the witness said. The Prius then spun a half-turn and hit a minivan before striking an icy mound of snow, going airborne and landing on the other side of the wintry mass, Reader said.