Federal agents make a chaotic arrest at downtown Minneapolis courthouse amid swarm of lawyers, observers

At 11:45 a.m., a young man, later identified as Junior de Jesus Herrera Berrios, an 18-year-old from Burnsville, sprinted through the lobby with federal agents on his heels. He went around a large, shallow fountain in the center of the lobby. Two of the agents, who had been waiting in the lobby, closed off his path and slammed Herrera Berrios to the ground and pinned him against the marble base of the fountain. A crowd of approximately two dozen people swarmed the officers while whistles and screams echoed through the building and curses were hurled at the officers. The officers handcuffed Herrera Berrios and propped him up on his feet.