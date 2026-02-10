Federal agents make a chaotic arrest at downtown Minneapolis courthouse amid swarm of lawyers, observers

As anger and concern grow in the Twin Cities legal community over federal immigration enforcement at county courthouses, unidentified federal agents executed a chaotic arrest in the lobby of the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday morning amid a sea of lawyers and observers.
One of the agents, who declined to identify himself when approached by a reporter with the Minnesota Star Tribune, moved from floor to floor inside the courthouse throughout the morning while other agents spent their time in the lobby and near the elevator banks where people enter and exit the building to attend court hearings. Lawyers tracked their every move.
At 11:45 a.m., a young man, later identified as Junior de Jesus Herrera Berrios, an 18-year-old from Burnsville, sprinted through the lobby with federal agents on his heels. He went around a large, shallow fountain in the center of the lobby. Two of the agents, who had been waiting in the lobby, closed off his path and slammed Herrera Berrios to the ground and pinned him against the marble base of the fountain. A crowd of approximately two dozen people swarmed the officers while whistles and screams echoed through the building and curses were hurled at the officers. The officers handcuffed Herrera Berrios and propped him up on his feet.
Officers led him down the escalators and through the outdoor plaza where a Subaru Outback was waiting. Lawyers and observers gave chase and screamed demands to see a warrant. They surrounded the Subaru, which had Illinois plates, with one woman standing in front of the car with her hands firmly planted on the hood. Others told her to not get hurt. She moved backward as the car moved forward, completed a U-turn and drove away down 3rd Avenue S.
The other agents climbed into another waiting vehicle and left.
Herrera Berrios was making a 9 a.m. court appearance after being charged last month with first-degree drug possession for allegedly driving a vehicle with several other occupants that had 57 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk. On two occasions, an officer was observed on the 10th floor of the Government Center near the courtroom where Herrera Berrios was scheduled to appear.
Herrera Berrios, who turned 18 in January, has no other criminal charges in Minnesota and he was a co-defendant in this drug case with two other men. He posted $50,000 bail and was released to electronic home monitoring with an order to come to all future court appearances in January.
Since his arrival in late January, White House border czar Tom Homan has said that federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota was going to be carried out in a more targeted manner. Homan has made the argument, several times, that arrests at courthouses and jails can be made with fewer agents and less risk to the public.