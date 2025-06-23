Our books editor has the tea on how we choose what to review

Many Minnesota books won’t get reviewed in national publications, so the Star Tribune does what it can to make sure they get attention here. The flipside of that, and easily the worst part of my job, is that I have to say “no” a lot. At least once a day, I get an email that begins “I’m a Minnesota writer who has a new book” and, although I do get to cover some of them, many more aren’t of broad enough interest, duplicate other books we’ve covered or are self-published (we review many books from smaller presses such as Graywolf or Coffee House but our books policy dictates that we don’t review self-published titles).