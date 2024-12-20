A: I was a kid. I couldn’t go to school because I couldn’t do this [she stretches her hand over her head to touch the opposite ear]. It was the maturity test. So, even though I was 6, I couldn’t do that and couldn’t go to school. So I would sit at the feet of the elders as they told stories [in the Thai refugee camp where she was born, before her family came to Minnesota in 1987]. My uncle Chue would also tell his stories, using his hands. He’d say [pointing to knuckles], “These are the mountains and the hairs on my arm are the trees.” I remember noticing how the skin started to fall away from his bones and thinking, “He won’t always be here to tell these stories. I have to hold them safe in my heart.”