The NFL announced dates for all 32 of its teams’ offseason workout programs Thursday.
The Vikings will welcome players back for their first day of the voluntary offseason program April 21 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. That’s just three days before the NFL draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay, Wis.
Their rookie minicamp for those players drafted or signed as undrafted free agents has not yet been scheduled. It will either be May 2-5 or May 9-12.
Vikings organized team activities (OTAs) will take place May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5 and June 16-18.
Mandatory minicamp will be June 10-12.
The nine-week offseason program is divided into three phases.
The first allows for only meetings, strength and conditioning, and rehabilitation work.
The second begins on-field work, excluding live contact or full offense-vs.-defense team drills.