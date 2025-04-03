Vikings

NFL announces dates for offseason workout programs; Vikings OTAs start after Memorial Day

Up next for the Vikings: the NFL draft, a rookie minicamp, the schedule release and a nine-week offseason program.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 8:50PM
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy throws a pass during a minicamp practice last June. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The NFL announced dates for all 32 of its teams’ offseason workout programs Thursday.

The Vikings will welcome players back for their first day of the voluntary offseason program April 21 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. That’s just three days before the NFL draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay, Wis.

Their rookie minicamp for those players drafted or signed as undrafted free agents has not yet been scheduled. It will either be May 2-5 or May 9-12.

Vikings organized team activities (OTAs) will take place May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, June 5 and June 16-18.

Mandatory minicamp will be June 10-12.

The nine-week offseason program is divided into three phases.

The first allows for only meetings, strength and conditioning, and rehabilitation work.

The second begins on-field work, excluding live contact or full offense-vs.-defense team drills.

Finally, OTAs — limited to 10 practice days over four weeks — allow for full team practices, though live contact is still not permitted. Teams can run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Returning players are only required to participate in the three-day minicamp; they face fines if they don’t. Skipping other parts of OTAs is often frowned upon, though.

In recent years, notable players have chosen not to participate in voluntary workouts, sometimes as a bargaining play during contract negotiations.

Vikings

The draft is in three weeks away. Here’s what to know about the Vikings’ picks

Sports

NFL postpones a decision on the tush push but passes other rule changes

Vikings

Wilf wants to get new deal with Vikings GM Adofo-Mensah done this offseason

Vikings

Vikings' O’Connell says he respects Rodgers but affirms team's belief in McCarthy

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was absent from the beginning of OTAs in both 2023 and 2024 as he and the Vikings worked toward a four-year, $140-million contract extension signed in early June 2024.

This year’s offseason workouts will be the first looks at projected starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy in his return from a meniscus tear in his right knee last preseason.

The Vikings have worked diligently to keep McCarthy’s development up to speed despite the injury, keeping him involved in in-season meetings and using virtual reality training. McCarthy returned to on-field workouts in January and said in a recent interview he’s back at 100%.

Teams with new head coaches, like the Vikings’ NFC North rival Bears, can begin their offseason work earlier and will host a voluntary minicamp for veterans, which is conducted before the draft.

The full 2025 NFL schedule is expected to be announced in mid-May, around the start of offseason workouts. The Vikings’ home opponents for the upcoming season are Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington and Atlanta. Their road opponents are Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Cleveland, Dallas, New York Giants, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Los Angeles Chargers.

To get exclusive analysis by Ben Goessling from the NFL owners meetings in your inbox on Friday, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter. Email your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

