The 2025 NFL draft is nearly here.
It doesn’t assume to be as exciting for the Vikings as last year’s, when Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was selected No. 10 overall and Alabama outside linebacker Dallas Turner at No. 17.
Still, how the Vikings choose to spend their first-round pick and whether they move any of their current picks to acquire more brings some intrigue.
The draft begins 7 p.m. Central time on Thursday, April 24, and will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Green Bay, home of the Vikings’ NFC North rival Packers, is this year’s host of the event.
What picks do the Vikings have?
The Vikings currently have four picks in this year’s draft: No. 24 (Round 1, No. 24), No. 97 (Round 3, No. 33), No. 139 (Round 5, No. 1) and No. 187 (Round 6, No. 11).
Minnesota was awarded its third-round selection via the compensatory pick formula as a result of quarterback Kirk Cousins leaving for Atlanta in 2024.
The Vikings received their fifth rounder from the Browns in a 2023 trade that sent their 2025 sixth- and seventh-round picks, plus pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, to Cleveland. They also received a 2024 fifth-round pick in that trade.
The Vikings traded their No. 160 overall pick and a 2026 pick to the 49ers last month in exchange for running back Jordan Mason and the No. 187 pick.