After agreeing to terms with Aaron Jones on a new two-year contract this week, the Vikings struck a sign-and-trade deal Saturday night for a younger complement to the running back.
Vikings trade with 49ers for running back Jordan Mason
The Vikings gave up a 2026 sixth-round pick and swapped 2025 picks with San Francisco and will sign Mason to a two-year deal.
According to multiple sources, they sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to San Francisco and swapped picks in the 2025 draft with the 49ers in exchange for running back Jordan Mason, a 25-year-old who ran for a career-high 789 yards in San Francisco last season while taking on a larger role with Christian McCaffrey injured.
A source with knowledge of the situation said the Vikings will sign Mason to a new two-year deal worth up to $12 million and including $7 million of guaranteed money.
Mason carried 20 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' Week 2 loss to the Vikings in his second of three 100-yard games in the first four weeks of the season. He missed the 49ers’ final five games with a high ankle sprain, but the Vikings saw enough to trade for him and pair him with Jones in 2025.
As part of the trade, the Vikings will send one of their two fifth-rounders (the 160th overall pick) in this year’s draft to San Francisco in exchange for the 49ers' sixth-rounder (No. 187 overall).
The team had planned to acquire another running back to work with Jones, who established career highs in carries (255) and yards (1,138) in 2024 while playing through several injuries. He turned 30 in December and said last season he felt good enough to play for “eight more years.” The Vikings, though, wanted a younger back to work with Jones, whose new deal is worth $20 million over the next two years.
The 5-11, 223-pound Mason gives the Vikings a between-the-tackles counterpart to Jones. He averaged 3.35 yards after contact per carry last season, the 10th-highest total in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. He fumbled three times last year, including once on a third-down carry against the Vikings.
It seemed possible the Vikings would consider taking a running back from a deep rookie class in the draft; they could still explore one in April. But with the Vikings holding only four picks in this year’s draft, trading for Mason could allow them to address other needs.
He was a restricted free agent this year, and the 49ers had placed a second-round tender on the running back Tuesday. They dealt him to the Vikings on Saturday night as part of a week that’s seen the 2023 NFC champions part with several veterans. Former 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who was released by the team Wednesday, signed a two-year, $30 million deal with the Vikings on Thursday.
