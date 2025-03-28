A telling location was the backdrop to the first meeting between new Vikings defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.
“I met Jonathan like a couple years ago at the Pro Bowl,” Hargrave told local reporters on a video call last week. “We actually exchanged numbers.”
The Vikings shelled out roughly $42 million guaranteed at signing to add Allen and Hargrave, two former Pro Bowlers, in their quest to shore up the trenches this offseason (the Vikings also paid to repair the offensive line by signing ex-Colts blockers Will Fries and Ryan Kelly).
Hargrave, 32, and Allen, 30, are on the tail ends of their careers and coming off season-altering injuries last season. But when healthy, they have been among the most disruptive interior pass rushers in the league.
In their last full seasons in 2023, Hargrave and Allen ranked 12th and 14th in quarterback pressures by interior defenders, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s in the neighborhood of familiar Vikings foes like the Colts’ DeForest Buckner and the Titans’ Jeffery Simmons.
And now they’re joining Pro Bowl edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel in Minnesota.
“You just see [the Vikings] making a real emphasis just getting the trenches, getting deep in the trenches,” Hargrave said. “Philly, Pittsburgh, San Fran, they all believe in the same thing, and that’s one of the things [the Vikings] believe in, too.”
The trenches cost big bucks these days, in part because of how they’ve tilted the scales for Super Bowl-contending teams like the Eagles and Lions.