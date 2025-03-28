“Wasn’t as bad as anybody anticipated or as bad as the MRI had shown,” Allen said. “I’d say [after] about 10 to 12 weeks, I was benching 85% of my max before. So, once the playoffs came around I was pretty much healthy. The only thing I had to really kind of get back in was football-playing shape. No matter how much you’re doing the StairMaster or running ... there’s no way to simulate.”