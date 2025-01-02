Many Vikings players are having career years, and many will be going to the Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 2 in Orlando.
Sam Darnold, Andrew Van Ginkel, four other Vikings named to NFC Pro Bowl roster
Four Vikings, including quarterback Sam Darnold, made the all-star games for the first time. Pro Bowl Games are on Feb. 2 in Orlando.
Unless they’re preparing for the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9.
Quarterback Sam Darnold, receiver Justin Jefferson, outside linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., and long snapper Andrew DePaola were voted onto the initial NFC roster.
Jefferson, Greenard, Van Ginkel, Murphy and DePaola were voted as starters for the conference. Darnold is listed as a backup behind Lions quarterback Jared Goff ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the two for the No. 1 seed and NFC North division title. Only the Ravens (9) and Lions (7) had more selections than the Vikings.
This is the first all-star nod for Darnold, who has thrown for a career-high 4,153 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, including 18 touchdowns to two interceptions over the last seven games. Van Ginkel, who has a team-high and career-high 11.5 sacks and two interceptions returned for touchdowns, is also going for the first time, as are Greenard (11 sacks) and Murphy (six interceptions).
Jefferson is headed to his fourth Pro Bowl in five NFL seasons. He ranks second with 1,479 receiving yards -- trailing only a former LSU teammate in the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase (1,612) -- and he ranks seventh with 100 catches through 16 games. DePaola, the veteran long snapper, made his third straight all-star game despite missing four games due to a hand injury.
The conferences will be coached by Peyton and Eli Manning in a flag football game on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will be broadcasted on ABC and ESPN. There will also be a skills competition aired the night of Thursday, Jan. 30 on ESPN. The events will include dodgeball, tug-of-war, and a punting competition.
Seven other Vikings players were named alternates: fullback C.J. Ham (first alternate), safety Josh Metellus (third), center Garrett Bradbury (third), tight end T.J. Hockenson (fourth), right tackle Brian O’Neill (fourth), specialist Trent Sherfield Sr. (fourth), and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (sixth).
This is the sixth straight year that Ham has been voted as the NFC’s first alternate behind nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the 49ers. Ham, the Duluth native, made one trip to the all-star game in 2020 when San Francisco made the Super Bowl.
Jefferson eats vs. Lions, but winning?
There is no opponent that Jefferson feasts against more than the Detroit Lions. He averages nearly eight catches and 128 yards over nine career games against the Lions, yet the Vikings are still 4-5 in those games versus Detroit.
Jefferson has faced eight different teams at least three times in his NFL career, and his Vikings teams have winning records against all except the Lions (4-5) and Cowboys (0-3).
He had seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown during the Vikings’ Oct. 20 loss to Detroit earlier this season.
‘Not a lot of coaches do that’
Coach Kevin O’Connell referenced showing highlights of some of Darnold’s best passes against the Packers during a team meeting when he was asked about his process of singling out individual efforts.
“They’re not all positive,” O’Connell said. “A lot of times it’s just me pointing out the things that I made mistakes on just so they know that ... it’s not me standing up there waving my finger. ... Most of the time, I like to make sure that they hear me say, ‘I totally screwed this up and you guys bailed me out.’ Or the next time we get this situation here’s what you can expect.”
That gets noticed by players like running back Aaron Jones, the 30-year-old, first-time Viking who recently said he wants to finish his career in Minnesota.
“Not a lot of coaches do that,” Jones said. “I feel like you just gain respect even more when you have a coach that [says], ‘Hey, that’s on me. I could’ve been better.’ ... Sometimes you don’t even notice mistakes like we didn’t even know until we was told. But that just speaks to a lot of who coach is and why his players love him.”
Adofo-Mensah deserves to be in the discussion for NFL Executive of the Year for constructing a roster that aligned with the coaching staff’s wishes and vision during a perceived transition season.