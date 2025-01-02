The quarterback signed in free agency has produced an MVP-worthy season.
Scoggins: Kwesi Adofo-Mensah deserves recognition for Vikings surprise season
Adofo-Mensah deserves to be in discussion for NFL Executive of the Year after constructing a roster that aligned with the coaching staff’s wishes and vision during a perceived transition season.
The edge rusher signed in free agency was named a Pro Bowl starter on Thursday.
Ditto for the other edge rusher added in free agency.
And if people are paying attention, the free agent pickup at linebacker is performing at a Pro Bowl level too.
The free agent running back has given the offense a new dimension and more versatility.
The free agent cornerback brought stability to a secondary that dealt with losses both tragic and football related.
The left tackle arrived via trade midstream to replace one of the best at that position in the entire NFL and the team hasn’t lost a game since.
We could keep going down the list, but suffice to say, the guy responsible for bringing in the new guys deserves some of the bouquets being offered to the NFL’s biggest surprise team this season.
Kevin O’Connell should be a lock for Coach of the Year after guiding the Vikings a hundred miles past preseason projections. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also deserves to be in the discussion for NFL Executive of the Year for constructing a roster that aligned with the coaching staff’s wishes and vision while also clearing considerable salary cap space for 2025 in what was initially viewed as a transition season.
The additions included 16 free agents and two players via trade. That’s roughly one-third of the roster. The impact of that group, top to bottom, is the NFL equivalent of a winning lottery ticket.
Sam Darnold. Jonathan Greenard. Andrew Van Ginkel. Blake Cashman. Aaron Jones. Stephon Gilmore. All headliners.
The others have carved out important roles by thriving in new schemes with coaches that maximize their talent. O’Connell routinely hands a game ball in a victorious locker room to someone who played elsewhere last season, whether it’s Jerry Tillery, Jalen Redmond, Shaq Griffin, Cam Robinson or one of the headliners.
The volume of bull’s-eye hits in free agency doesn’t happen very often and explains a 14-2 record and chance to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs Sunday in Detroit.
Darnold continues to script the NFL’s best story. The plug-and-play success of others has been a remarkable development as well.
The outlook was grim when left tackle Christian Darrisaw suffered a season-ending knee injury in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams on October 24. Rather than attempt to fix the situation internally — and likely exacerbate the problem by impacting two positions — Adofo-Mensah traded for Robinson, who has performed good enough to mitigate Darrisaw’s absence and help the Vikings win nine games in a row.
Adofo-Mensah isn’t one to seek credit. He avoids the media spotlight, but his willingness to move on from Kirk Cousins last winter set in motion one of the best regular seasons in the organization’s history.
Adofo-Mensah played point guard as a basketball player, which reflects his management style. He prefers to be a facilitator, placing trust in those around him in a collaborative process than involves different tentacles.
His senior staff in player personnel identify potential options to fill holes or upgrade positions in free agency. The coaching staff conducts the same exercise while providing input and recommendations into the types of players that fit their schemes.
Adofo-Mensah leans heavily, for instance, on defensive coordinator Brian Flores in identifying the exact skill set he craves at different positions in his scheme. Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell discuss potential targets once the initial list gets whittled.
Long-time executive and cap expert Rob Brzezinski brings expertise gleaned from thousands of interactions with agents over the years. The process also includes data gathered from the analytics staff who calculate perceived value with the goal of signing players whose value is going to exceed cost.
Ultimately, the final call on every personnel decision belongs to Adofo-Mensah. Still relatively new to the role in his third season, his willingness to listen and act upon good ideas from those around him is an admirable trait.
Every GM in every sport makes mistakes in the draft and/or free agency. That’s just the nature of trying to predict an unknown. Adofo-Mensah’s draft ledger includes misses too.
His background as a Wall Street trader trained him to view personnel moves in terms of probability bets. He hit big on a number of those bets in free agency last spring and the Vikings are being rewarded with something special.
