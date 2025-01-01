Podcast: How the Vikings match up with the Lions in winner-take-all regular season finale

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Emily Leiker preview Sunday’s game between the Vikings (14-2) and Lions (14-2) at Ford Field, where the NFC’s No. 1 seed and NFC North champion will be decided. They discuss how the Vikings are proceeding with quarterback Sam Darnold, who has just one regular season game left under contract, and how well this Vikings defense is playing before facing the NFL’s No. 1 offense in Detroit. They also make their final predictions of the regular season.