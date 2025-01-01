Vikings

Podcast: How the Vikings match up with the Lions in winner-take-all regular season finale

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker preview Sunday night’s game at Ford Field, where the Vikings haven’t won since the 2020 season.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 1, 2025 at 10:16PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Emily Leiker preview Sunday’s game between the Vikings (14-2) and Lions (14-2) at Ford Field, where the NFC’s No. 1 seed and NFC North champion will be decided. They discuss how the Vikings are proceeding with quarterback Sam Darnold, who has just one regular season game left under contract, and how well this Vikings defense is playing before facing the NFL’s No. 1 offense in Detroit. They also make their final predictions of the regular season.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

