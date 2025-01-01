“Our guys did a good job of setting edges and defeating blocks, and he still found some room there on a couple runs,” defensive coordinator Brian Flores said Tuesday. “But overall, we felt like we did a solid job defending the run game. He’s a very good back. They’ve got a very good run scheme. Like we said, we were going to have to play really good team defense to limit it a little bit, and I thought we did that good enough to win the game.”