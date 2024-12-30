For the second time this year, a would-be Vikings blowout turned into a game they had to sweat out against their biggest rivals. But for the second time, they hung on for a two-point win. This one means they will play for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs next Sunday.
Vikings defeat the Packers 27-25, stuff their pockets with NFL playoff seeding advantages
Sam Darnold threw three touchdown passes, positioning the Vikings to clinch the NFC’s top seed next week against the Lions.
After taking 17-point leads twice, the Vikings had to get two first downs to run out the clock and hang on for a 27-25 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. But they finished their home schedule with their first sweep of the Packers since 2017 and won 14 games in a season for the first time since 1998.
Sam Darnold finished 33-for-43 for 377 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings had held Jordan Love to 64 yards passing until the midway point of the fourth quarter. Green Bay’s two fourth-quarter touchdowns came after a Darnold interception and Will Reichard’s second missed field goal of the day, but the Vikings were able to run the clock out when coach Kevin O’Connell decided to keep throwing on third-and-2 and Cam Akers made a fingertip catch of Darnold’s moving throw for a 6-yard gain.
Why it happened: The Vikings gave Darnold plenty of time to throw against a Packers pass rush that had played well all season, and Darnold picked apart a Green Bay secondary playing without Jaire Alexander. He hit throws over the middle of the field throughout the day, found quick options to Justin Jefferson and connected with Jalen Nailor on a long TD. And the Vikings’ pressure on Love stifled the Packers’ passing game all day; Love entered the fourth quarter with just 64 yards on 10-for-17 passing.
What it means: The Vikings will play the Lions for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs next week in Detroit. After sweeping the 11-5 Packers this season, and pulling two games ahead of them in the division, the Vikings will be the top wild card in the NFC playoffs if they lose in Detroit next week. They could see the Packers again in the playoffs, but if that happens, it will be at U.S. Bank Stadium, not Lambeau Field.
Play of the game: With 11:58 left in the second quarter, Darnold fired deep for Nailor, who ran a post from the slot as Jefferson’s crossing route influenced Xavier McKinney in coverage. Nailor split McKinney and Javon Bullard, and the 31-yard TD put the Vikings ahead 7-3.
Turning point: After the Packers pulled to within 10 points on a Josh Jacobs touchdown run (set up by Carrington Valentine’s interception of Darnold), the Vikings answered with an eight-play, 70-yard drive. Darnold hit Jordan Addison for 20 yards, and Aaron Jones ran for 13 on the next play. The drive finished with Darnold hitting Cam Akers for a 9-yard TD off a screen to make it 27-10.
Up next: The Vikings and Lions will almost assuredly play Sunday night next week in Detroit, with the winner getting a first-round bye and the loser going on the road as the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Assuming the game is on Sunday night, it would start at 7:20 Central time. The Lions (13-2) play San Francisco on Monday night, but that result of the game will not change next week’s stakes.
Jalen Nailor caught five passes on five targets for 81 yards and kicked off the Vikings' scoring with a 31-yard touchdown.