What it means: The Vikings will play the Lions for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs next week in Detroit. After sweeping the 11-5 Packers this season, and pulling two games ahead of them in the division, the Vikings will be the top wild card in the NFC playoffs if they lose in Detroit next week. They could see the Packers again in the playoffs, but if that happens, it will be at U.S. Bank Stadium, not Lambeau Field.