Here are the stakes of the Vikings’ game against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium this afternoon: The 13-2 Vikings will be the NFC’s No. 1 seed — with a first-round bye and home-field advantage — if they win their final two regular-season games, extending their winning streak to 10. If the Vikings lose today and the Lions win Monday night at San Francisco, the Vikings will be eliminated in the division race. If they win today, they will be guaranteed a shot at the No. 1 seed next week in Detroit. The 11-4 Packers, who have won five of their past six games and scored at least 30 points in each of their past five, can still catch the Vikings for the NFC’s top wild-card spot. Fox moved the game to its biggest national TV slot at 3:25 p.m., as the Packers try to avoid being swept by the Vikings for the first time since 2017.
Pregame: Vikings host Packers in home finale with huge playoff stakes
This may be the most significant game between the NFC North rivals in recent memory, with 13-2 Minnesota and 11-4 Green Bay jockeying for playoff seeding.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 29, 2024 at 8:48PM
- Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. Sunday
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV: Fox
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 226, 820 (Vikings), 382, 811 (Packers)
- Line: Vikings by 1½
- Scoreboard: NFL Week 17
This is the live report from U.S. Bank Stadium. Check back here often for updates and analysis from Minnesota Star Tribune reporters:
