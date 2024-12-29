Here are the stakes of the Vikings’ game against Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium this afternoon: The 13-2 Vikings will be the NFC’s No. 1 seed — with a first-round bye and home-field advantage — if they win their final two regular-season games, extending their winning streak to 10. If the Vikings lose today and the Lions win Monday night at San Francisco, the Vikings will be eliminated in the division race. If they win today, they will be guaranteed a shot at the No. 1 seed next week in Detroit. The 11-4 Packers, who have won five of their past six games and scored at least 30 points in each of their past five, can still catch the Vikings for the NFC’s top wild-card spot. Fox moved the game to its biggest national TV slot at 3:25 p.m., as the Packers try to avoid being swept by the Vikings for the first time since 2017.