When finishing a high school cross-country race, some exhausted runners will collapse on the ground and wait for a helping hand to pull them to their feet. Others throw their hands on their heads, breathing heavily, watching for teammates to cross the finish line.
Corey, instead, heads to her team tent, where she regroups with teammates. She is aware of the eyes that might be watching her. But negative reaction, for the most part, has been rare.
Corey is an average teen on the course — long brown hair, bracelets on her wrists. Her race bib blends into the crunch of runners.
“I’ve seen people stare at me while I’m running, or whisper to the person next to them, but that’s nothing big,” Corey said. “I can get over that.”
Corey is one of Minnesota’s transgender high school athletes, identified only by a nickname at her family’s request. Athletes like Corey are the focus of a recent federal executive order that declared transgender athletes ineligible to play girls sports, preventing transgender girls and women from competing on sports teams that match their gender identity.
President Donald Trump signed the order on Feb. 5, with the order stating that transgender girls and women’s participation in sports takes away the “safety, fairness, dignity and truth” of cisgender participants.
Upon being investigated by the Department of Education for its decade-old bylaw allowing transgender students to compete on teams matching their gender identity, the Minnesota State High School League has stated that it is using a 60-day window to evaluate how to approach the new federal policy — a window that closes in mid-April.
MSHSL officials and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison have said the federal order conflicts with Minnesota’s Human Rights Act and the state’s constitution. Massachusetts, Maine and California have attracted similar attention from the Trump administration for their rules on high school athletes.