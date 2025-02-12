Trump administration to MSHSL: Change transgender sports policy or face investigation, funding risk

High Schools

Trump administration opens investigation into MSHSL on transgender policy; funding at risk

Minnesota State High School League stated bylaw allowing transgender athletes to play in girls sports would remain in place during 60-day review period while seeking clarification.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 12, 2025 at 10:07PM
Maple Grove took to the ice before the start of a MSHSL Class 2A quarterfinal hockey game between state tournament Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Maple Grove Thursday, March 9, 2023 St. Paul, Minn. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com
On Monday, the MSHSL issued a statement explaining it is considering requesting a formal opinion from the Minnesota Attorney General for guidance on the order. (Glenn Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The nonprofit organization that oversees high school athletics in Minnesota is being investigated by the federal government under the belief the league plans to violate federal law. An executive order signed last week by President Donald Trump declared transgender athletes are ineligible to play girls sports.

If found in violation, the Minnesota State High School League could lose its federal funding.

The U.S. Department of Education is also investigating the California Interscholastic Federation for similar violations.

Craig Trainor, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Education Rights said Monday the two athletic organizations are being investigated by the department’s Office For Civil Rights “to ensure that female athletes in these states are treated with the dignity, respect, and equality that the Trump Administration demands. I would remind these organizations that history does not look kindly on entities and states that actively opposed the enforcement of federal civil rights laws that protect women and girls from discrimination and harassment.”

Officials at the MSHSL stated last week the executive order appears to conflict with the Minnesota Constitution. Officials at the DOE disagree.

“State laws do not override federal antidiscrimination laws, and these entities and their member schools remain subject to Title IX and its implementing regulations,” the DEO stated Monday.

The MSHSL told the Star Tribune Wednesday afternoon it was preparing a statement in response to the investigation.

The executive order requires a 60-day window for athletic associations to decide on what course of action to take to implement the ruling.

On Monday, the MSHSL posted a statement explaining it is considering requesting a formal opinion from the Minnesota Attorney General for guidance on the order: “During this 60-day window as we seek clarification and direction from the state, the MSHSL’s current bylaw remains in place at this time allowing transgender student participation. The bylaw is based on the [Minnesota] Human Rights Act and the state constitution.”

While the league awaits clarity and guidance “to better understand how to proceed in the future”, the DOE stressed it is now the policy of federal agencies to “rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities”.

The MSHSL’s board of directors in 2015 voted to open girls sports to transgender student-athletes. The decision took effect for the 2015-16 school year. The ruling made Minnesota the 33rd state to adopt a formal transgender student policy.

about the writer

about the writer

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

See More

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Watch it here! A hockey state tournament bid is on the line: Farmington vs. Northfield

card image

Thursday's livestream, 5 p.m.: Jenna Goblirsch, Addison Moudry and Makena Underwood lead the top-seeded Tigers against Mia Miller, Reese Peroutka, Macy Mueller and the third-seeded Raiders.

High Schools

Trump administration to MSHSL: Change transgender sports policy or face investigation, funding risk

Maple Grove took to the ice before the start of a MSHSL Class 2A quarterfinal hockey game between state tournament Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Maple Grove Thursday, March 9, 2023 St. Paul, Minn. ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com

High Schools

One of Minnesota's best high school football players chooses Big 12 school

card image