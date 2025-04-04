How an unexpected gift launched Minnesota’s oldest zoo

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
More than 120 years after its founding, St. Paul’s Como Zoo is home to a menagerie of hundreds, including Samson the gorilla, Ivy the young giraffe and an anaconda called Xena.
But the state’s oldest zoo began almost by accident in 1897, with three whitetail deer.
Those deer have been on Max Murphy’s mind recently, as he plans a move from St. Paul’s Lowertown to Como Park.
Timelines, articles and a sign at the zoo all mention that the facility began when the city of St. Paul received the deer as a gift. Officials then decided to create a pen for them in Como Park.
To Murphy, the gift seemed oddly unexplained.
He wrote to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project, to ask: “Who gifted those deer to the city and why?”
The deer were a gift from the Minneapolis Park Board and a St. Paul livestock dealer named Charles Haas, according to a lively 1992 Ramsey County History magazine account by Margaret Manship, the daughter of Como’s first zookeeper.