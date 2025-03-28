Did Twin Cities residents really once burn their own garbage in the driveway?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
When John Wood thinks about the chores he did as a kid in 1960s Minneapolis, one job sticks out.
He and his older brother would take out their family’s household trash and burn it in a barrel in their driveway, he said. His neighbors all did the same thing, sending clouds of stinky smoke into the air.
“What were we thinking?” Wood asked Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project. “And what finally stopped us?”
Burning garbage was common, even in urban areas of the Twin Cities, until the late 1960s. The state created regulations to control air pollution in 1969, making it largely illegal to burn household trash.
Before then, Twin Cities residents like Wood and his brother would regularly “drop a match to a sackful of milk cartons and newspapers,” as the Minneapolis Star wrote when the rules went into effect.
Habits didn’t change overnight, however. And more than 100,000 Minnesotans still use burn barrels in rural areas, according to an estimate from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Trash in the past
In the late 1960s, Minnesota made a major shift away from open dumps and burn barrels and towards landfills and solid waste plans. Recycling and municipal composting followed decades later.