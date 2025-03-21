How a 40-ton grain elevator crossed over the Rapidan Dam

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
RAPIDAN, MINN. – Imagine a six-story building, perched precariously, inching its way across a narrow bridge, a churning river below.
In 1949, that’s exactly what happened at the Rapidan Dam near Mankato. A 40-ton, 65-foot-tall grain elevator embarked on an improbable, 8-mile journey.
A crowd of about 2,000 people gathered in August that year to to see if the structure would make it across the dam and then up the steep hill on the other side — or if everything would come tumbling down into the Blue Earth River below.
Jim Miner, 86, said he remembers watching workers move the elevator across the dam. Those childhood memories remain vivid, he said.
Miner asked Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-driven reporting project, for details about that day. He wondered: How did they move the elevator those 8 miles from Cray to Rapidan on the other side of the river?
The answer: very, very carefully. And they didn’t do it all at once.
Moving the elevator took about a week, said Jane Haala, a local historian and volunteer at the Blue Earth County Historical Society.