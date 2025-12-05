How did the University of Minnesota first get its maroon and gold colors?

Listen and subscribe to our Curious Minnesota podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
“Fight on, fight on for Minnesota, for the glory of the old maroon and gold….”
So go the words to the march John Philip Sousa composed for the University of Minnesota nearly 100 years ago. The colors have been associated with the school for even longer.
Jim Dorsey has been thinking about maroon and gold lately. His grandparents went to the university in the late 1910s, and his late uncle once told him a captivating story about the colors’ origin.
His uncle said the university chose maroon and gold “because the Mississippi gorge [right next to the U], with its oak and maple trees, turns maroon and gold each fall,” said Dorsey. “That’s a great story. And a believable one. The gorge of the Mississippi really is beautiful. But I can’t find any proof.”
Dorsey, who lives in Grant, asked Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s audience-powered reporting project, to find out more about when and why the colors were chosen.
It turns out that the motivation behind the color selection is unknown. University of Minnesota publications — like “Minnesota Hats Off to Thee,” a centennial history of the university’s marching band — credit an English instructor from the late 1870s named Augusta Norwood Smith for the initial color choices, but don’t share anything about why she chose those hues.
What little is known about the colors’ provenance in Minnesota comes thanks to the curiosity of a Minneapolis Morning Tribune reporter in 1912, newspaper records show.