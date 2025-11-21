How often do earthquakes happen in Minnesota?

Listen and subscribe to our Curious Minnesota podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Windows rattled. Dishes fell from shelves.
Cracks appeared in the foundations of several buildings. And across the border in Clark, S.D., the rumbling caused one woman to tumble out of her bed, according to newspaper accounts.
On July 9, 1975, Minnesota’s largest earthquake ever recorded shook the area around Morris, in the west-central part of the state. It measured 4.6 to 4.8 on the Richter scale.
No one was injured. It did shake people up a little, though.
“State quake mostly surprises people,” read the Minneapolis Tribune headline the next day.
Rhonda Broberg, who lives in Robbinsdale, recorded the event in her childhood diary. “My grandma called — long distance — panicked,” she recalled. “An earthquake had just shaken her house in Johnson.”
Fifty years later, Broberg recently looked through her diary and read what she wrote as a little girl. Thinking about that day made her wonder how rare the event was. She wrote to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s audience-driven reporting project, to ask: “How often do earthquakes take place in Minnesota?”