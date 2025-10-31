What’s ‘The Birds’ star Tippi Hedren’s Minnesota connection?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Even today, the scene is pretty terrifying.
A woman shines her flashlight against the wall and there they are — dozens of crows and gulls. They attack, swooping in to swarm and peck her viciously as she tries to block them with her hands.
It’s the scariest part of Alfred Hitchcock’s suspenseful 1963 classic “The Birds.”
The movie’s star, Tippi Hedren, has Minnesota roots. David Piper, who lives in Minneapolis, was curious to learn more about Hedren’s history here.
He reached out to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reporting project answering reader questions, to ask about Hedren: “What exactly is her Minnesota connection?”
Hedren, who is 95, was born in Minnesota and lived here until she was 15. As of her birthday this year, she is retired and no longer doing interviews, said her agent Harlan Boll.
In 2016, she released “Tippi: A Memoir.” The first chapter is full of details on her Minnesota years.