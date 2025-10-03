Minneapolis’ Witch’s Hat has a fascinating history. Will it ever reopen to the public?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Its moment has come around again.
Each October, the tall, slender water tower in Minneapolis’ Prospect Park neighborhood fits right in with spooky season. Its pointy, wide-brimmed green tile roof gives it its nickname — the Witch’s Hat.
Noah Becker lives near the striking tower and has always loved its quirky design. He recently learned that Minneapolis has two other historic water towers: the Kenwood tower near Lake of the Isles and the Washburn tower in Tangletown.
Becker wrote to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project, to ask: “Why do these exist?”
The short answer: The towers, all located in hilly, elevated neighborhoods, boosted drinking water capacity and pressure at a time when Minneapolis residents needed it. New technology later made their use obsolete.
None of the towers store water anymore.
All three city landmarks have intriguing histories. Through the decades, neighbors and local officials have mobilized to keep them around even though they no longer serve their historic purpose.