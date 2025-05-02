Why doesn’t Minneapolis’ Tangletown follow the grid?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
The twists and turns of Minneapolis’ Tangletown neighborhood make it stand out on a map. It’s one of the few areas of the city that deviate from an orderly grid.
Many of its street names are unique to the neighborhood, such as the evocative Rustic Lodge Avenue.
The contrast has always made Abby Bulger curious.
“I have a friend that lives in Tangletown and I always got confused when I tried to get to her house, following the grid system until it stopped being a grid system,” said Bulger, who lives in Uptown.
Bulger reached out to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project to ask: “Why is Tangletown the way that it is?”
The picturesque, hilly tangle of streets near Minnehaha Creek was initially laid out by a landscape architect. It was outside city limits when it was first developed in the 1880s with the aim of becoming what real estate agents called a “fine suburb.”
That first venture fizzled as most of the lots failed to sell before the city swallowed up and surrounded the area, explained neighborhood historian Tom Balcom. Still, the eventual development kept true to much of that initial vision, he said.