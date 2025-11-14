How did Hubert Humphrey’s time as mayor change Minneapolis?

Listen and subscribe to our Curious Minnesota podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
A Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport terminal is named for him. So is the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Affairs.
He’s arguably one of Minnesota’s most significant politicians of all time — but mayor of Minneapolis isn’t the role that most think of when they hear the name Hubert H. Humphrey.
Minneapolis resident Jeff Goldenberg has been wondering about Humphrey — who rose to become vice president in 1965 — and his first years in politics. Goldenberg wrote to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project, to ask: What kind of Minneapolis mayor was Humphrey in the 1940s?
According to historians, Humphrey experts and newspaper reports, Humphrey was one of Minneapolis’ most popular and consequential mayors. He served just three years in office, but took on racism and anti-Semitism, ushering in fair employment laws and police reform.
And he was re-elected by a margin that, at the time, was the widest in city history.
Minneapolis would not be the city it is today without him, said Samuel Freedman, author of the Humphrey biography “Into the Bright Sunshine.”
“Minneapolis as this solidly liberal city, that comes from Humphrey’s mayoralty forward, no question about it,” Freedman said. “He transformed Minneapolis from a national symbol of bigotry to a national symbol of progress on civil rights.”