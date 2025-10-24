Whatever happened to Minneapolis’ Zombie Pub Crawl?

The official Zombie Pub Crawl was trademarked, and the organization used to send cease-and-desist letters to other outfits that billed themselves under the same name. But as the cultural trend of zombies waned, so did ticket sales for the pub crawl. Interest in the event started to shrink — not just among fans but among the organizers, too. Terhark stuck around until the end with a few new partners while the other founding members stepped back.