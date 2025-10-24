Whatever happened to Minneapolis’ Zombie Pub Crawl?

Listen and subscribe to our Curious Minnesota podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
For many years on the second Saturday of October, the streets of downtown Minneapolis crawled with thousands of zombies oozing blood, shuffling from bar to bar and moaning something about braaaains.
The Zombie Pub Crawl was an instant hit when four friends founded it 20 years ago. At its peak, an estimated 35,000 rotting Minnesotans participated in the festival. Copycat zombie crawls festered across the country in cities big and small.
But after 2019, the Minneapolis event, at least as we knew it, quietly vanished.
A reader, who recalled dressing up as a flesh-eating coroner to attend one of the zombie bashes, has been wondering: Whatever became of the original Zombie Pub Crawl?
To find answers, he wrote to the Strib’s Curious Minnesota project, which investigates audience questions.
The event’s demise can be explained by shifts in pop culture and the public’s growing disenchantment with hard drinking, along with the more mundane challenges of planning a behemoth festival in Minnesota that gathered large amounts of people outdoors.
Organizers portray the pub crawl as a time capsule in Minneapolis’ nightlife, unlikely to ever be replicated on that scale due to the demographic and behavioral changes that have happened since its heyday.