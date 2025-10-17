Modern speakeasies in the Twin Cities are spilling their own secrets

“If people are trying to find us, I need them to be able to find us,” said Bessie Snow, the new owner of Volstead's Emporium who also performs in a burlesque show she emcee’s every month at the Uptown speakeasy. Ananda Bates and Esra Kucukciftci wait to be admitted to Volstead's, which was one of the Twin Cities' first speakeasies on the scene about a decade ago. It's named after Andrew Volstead, a Republican congressman from Minnesota who championed legislation that enforced Prohibition. Rachel Eaton and Dan Condon sit under his portrait. (Photos by Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)