A sneak peek inside the new Animales Barbeque a week before it opens

Any barbecue fan knows that the good stuff takes time. For chef Jon Wipfli, who launched Animales Barbeque Co. as a seasonal business in 2018, the road to a full-time restaurant has been long. But he’s finally ready.
On Oct. 23, the new Animales will open in a converted 12,500-square-foot space with high ceilings, long tables appointed with rolls of thick paper towels, and plans for long days and nights of great food and music.
Wipfli announced plans for a year-round restaurant in 2022, but as he hunted for space and tried to make the idea tangible, a whole lot of life happened. Locations came and went; an early partnership didn’t work out. But now the married father of two says all the big details have fit perfectly into place.
Animales is a collection of ideas built by a talented crew who have joined Wipfli in his venture to open his dream restaurant — one that stakes a claim for Midwestern barbecue and has enough room to welcome everyone.
He’s partnered with people like Rich Henriksen, the owner of Berlin, to add live music. Jen Whittier came on as programming manager, hired to bring in national acts and foster local talent with a music program to enhance the dining experience.
The focal point of the room is the stage, dark but illuminated with brightly colored icons. Off to one side is a bar, farther down is a whimsical play space. Walking through the restaurant, Wipfli noted the way the sound changes throughout the room.
“You can hear the acoustics shift,” he said, pointing out the sound dampening materials in the ceiling. “It pays to have experts to help us with all this. The goal is for music and conversation.”
On the menu
The backbone of Animales is, of course, the barbecue. Wipfli’s style leans away from saucy and sweet and into the flavors of the wood and simple, balanced seasoning. “There’s no sugar in our recipes,” he said.