The 8 fall restaurant openings we’re most excited about

Longing for a neighborhood with great sandwiches, gelato scoops and pup treats, Alison and Steve McMullen decided to build it themselves. Little Bird Delicatessen is quickly taking shape inside the former Abang Yoli. Steve, the former chef at Porzana, has been diligently working to source the best bread as well as good things to layer inside of it. The couple already have a following around the Twin Cities with their Little Bird premium gelato, which they’ll stock by the scoop in several flavors at the deli. Little Bird Delicatessen is aiming to be the kind of place Kingfield neighbors can walk to with the whole family in tow and leave with plenty of tasty bites. Follow their progress on Instagram.