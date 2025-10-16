The 8 fall restaurant openings we’re most excited about

Every year, as the calendar flips to the chilly season, restaurant owners race to open the doors of their new spaces before the snow falls. This year is no exception, with a burst of fresh openings on the way.
Among them is the first stand-alone location of Ono Hawaiian Plates, where Warren Seta and wife Jess Kelley will get to ride the wave of their latest ode to their native state. Seta said finishing touches are underway and an opening date is just around the bend, in late November or early December.
The North Loop location, at 337 Washington Av. N., will allow them to continue to serve top sellers such as chicken katsu, kalua pork and kalbi short rib plate lunches as well as poke bowls, but there will be much, much more.
In the evenings, starting at 6 p.m., they plan to offer a paina menu, which Seta said loosely translates to party menu. At Ono, that will mean shareable platters with dishes like garlic fried chicken and Hawaiian-style whole fish with ginger-cilantro pesto as well as baby back ribs with Ono’s signature house-made guava barbecue sauce.
“In Hawaii, you go out and have drinks and big platters of shareable foods, mostly protein-centric,” he said. “We want to bring a piece of ourselves, how we lived in Hawaii, how we liked to eat, what foods we liked to eat. And hopefully people in the North Loop will love it, too.”
Amid a backdrop of murals depicting beaches in Maui, where Kelley used to fish and surf, and scenes of Oahu, where Seta grew up, the space will also host a tiki-themed Mai Tai bar of “tropical frou-frou drinks with umbrellas just for fun,” Seta said.
Ono’s new freestanding operation is full circle for the two, who started the concept as a pop-up before opening a counter at the now-closed North Loop Galley food hall. They continue to run a counter inside United Noodles grocery market (2015 E. 24th St., Mpls.).
Umbrella drinks aside, we also checked in on other restaurants we’re most eager to visit, from exciting returns like Bellecour to expansions of well-known spots Saturday Dumpling Co. and Rosalia. And, as always, there’s one that’s been years in the making — this time it’s the long-promised brick-and-mortar for Animales Barbeque. Here’s the rundown: