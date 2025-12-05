5 Best Things

The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

New Mexican, Japanese and health-minded eateries, plus tried-and-true road trip and dim sum staples.

By Nancy Ngo,

Nicole Hvidsten,

Sharyn Jackson and

Raphael Brion

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 5, 2025 at 12:00PM
Bara Chirashi with assorted fish, pickles and vegetables over sushi rice at Nokko House in south Minneapolis. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bara chirasi at Nokko

J-pop plays on the sound system at the new Nokko restaurant in south Minneapolis, an indication that this Japanese eatery is not of your everyday variety.

For one, chef/owner Hide Tozawa is spotlighting ways to enjoy sashimi-grade fish beyond traditional rolls and nigiri. Instead, a sizeable part of the menu is dedicated to handrolls ($7 to $8), the small nori wraps gaining mainstream popularity. Then there’s the gorgeously presented bara chirashi ($25, includes miso soup).

Chirashi means scatter in Japanese, and the dish is just that — a generous scattering of almost a dozen ingredients. A bowl starts with a bed of sushi rice and a trio of diced, buttery yellowtail, tuna and salmon. It gets sprinkled with salmon and tobiko roe, adding superb saltiness and texture, as did the pickled veggies, while avocado and microgreens gave fresh salad vibes. With so much variety, it was a party in each bite.

Beyond sashimi and rice dishes, tartare, tempura and noodles are also among the menu offerings. Note that the place is quaint with about a dozen tables and a few counter seats; reservations are highly recommended. (Nancy Ngo)

4747 Nicollet Av., Mpls., nokko.house

Caramel roll at Tobies Restaurant & Bakery, Hinckley, MN
Caramel roll at Tobies Restaurant & Bakery in Hinckley, Minn. (Raphael Brion)

Caramel roll at Tobies Restaurant & Bakery

Halfway between Duluth and the Twin Cities just off I-35, Tobies in Hinckley has been a favorite Minnesota road trip tradition for decades. Probably best known for the enormous cinnamon rolls, it’s a full service operation that includes a gas station, car wash, a seasonal ice cream parlor and gift shop. Most importantly, it’s a restaurant and bakery turning out a broad selection of baked goods, including doughnuts, muffins, pies, loaves of bread, English muffins and potica, a traditional Slovenian nut roll pastry.

There are three varieties of cinnamon rolls: One covered in a heaping mountain of sweet vanilla icing, another coated in caramel and then one piled high with caramel pecans. You can have a box loaded up with a selection of baked goods and get them to go, where you will devour them immediately while inevitably get icing all over the inside of your car.

Or alternatively, you can just eat at the restaurant. We recommend the deep-fried walleye breakfast that comes with two eggs, hash browns, and toast. With most of the breakfast plates ($14 to $18), you can sub in a cinnamon or a caramel roll instead of toast for an extra $1.50, and it’s well worth the cost. Light and airy, springy and tender, flaky even, the cinnamon roll is delightful, but our table found the caramel roll to be far superior, less of a sugar bomb and a better expression of the spirally layers. At the restaurant, the caramel rolls even come with pats of butter, which to me seemed a little extra, but as my colleague Joy said, quoting comedian Chris Farley, “It needs a little hat!” (Raphael Brion)

404 Fire Monument Rd., Hinckley, tobies.com

Dim sum at Pagoda in Roseville meant (clockwise from left) barbecue pork buns, pork soup dumplings and chicken and shrimp siu mai. (Nicole Hvidsten/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Dim sum at Pagoda

When the dim sum craving hit on a recent weekday afternoon, we headed straight to Roseville. Pagoda, which spent 14 years in Dinkytown before moving here in 2022, offers the small-plate dishes six days a week.

On this visit, we couldn’t resist going the traditional route: steamed pork soup dumplings ($6.95 for four), barbecue pork buns (three for $6.95) and the open-faced chicken and shrimp siu mai, or shumai, ($6.95 for four) and were not disappointed. The soup dumplings burst with flavor, pillowy pork buns are delightfully filling, and the siu mai deliciously tender. Not pictured is the equally stellar garlicky green beans — it’s important to eat your vegetables.

Related Coverage

Because it’s a weekday, dim sum ordering was on paper at the table. But on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the traditional carts come around, there are more offerings and an all-you-can-eat option. But no matter when you go, it will hit the dim sum spot, and you won’t leave hungry. (Nicole Hvidsten)

2401 Fairview Av. N., Roseville, pagodaroseville.com

Banana bread almond toast at Brim, which has locations in Minneapolis and Edina. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Banana bread almond toast at Brim

If making homemade banana bread was as much a part of your holiday weekend as it was mine, then you’ll appreciate this slightly elevated spin on what might be my 4-year-old’s all-time favorite food.

At Brim — the health-minded Minneapolis cafe that recently opened a second location close to Southdale — a thick, soft slab of housemade banana bread comes out warm-toasted, swiped with nutty almond butter and topped with a neat fan of fresh banana slices ($12.95). Like everything at Brim, the dish is gluten-free; it’s also dairy-free. It was an all-ages favorite at our table, cozy as homemade but served with that new cafe sheen.

But we already know Brim can nail homey, kid-friendly food that feels nutritious. After all, they were behind a sorely missed Minnesota State Fair food stand that gave weary cheese curd consumers respite in the form of a standout PB&J. And at the new, larger cafe, Brim’s “Sota Sandwich” of mixed nut butter and blueberry jam on gluten-free bread is a year-round fixture. (Sharyn Jackson)

2910 W. 66th St. on the Edina-Richfield border; 2919 Knox Av. S., Mpls., brimrestaurant.com

Quesabirria tacos at the Lito’s Burritos location on Lake Street in Minneapolis. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Quesabirria tacos at Lito’s Burritos

As the name of this new Minneapolis eatery in the Uptown area implies, a variety of burritos (including Lito’s signature potato-stuffed breakfast burritos starting at $7) are available. But that’s not all Lito’s has to offer; burrito bowls and tacos are on the menu, too.

After ordering the quesabirria tacos ($16 for four), it was clear that chef/owner Miguel Hernandez’s culinary capabilities stretch beyond burritos. Here, careful attention is paid to slowly braising beef infused in chiles and seasonings, rendering juicy, tender, smoky results. It’s topped with melty mozzarella and cheddar and served with arbol salsa and consomme for dipping to enhance flavors further.

This is the second outpost of the fast-casual Lito’s Burritos, which has gained a following since opening the original Richfield location two years ago. At the Minneapolis spot in the former Union Hmong Kitchen on Lake Street, the menu is rolling out in phases. While most dishes from the original location will carry over, a few will be exclusive to each location, according to Hernandez. As more menu items get added, we can’t wait to see what else Hernandez has in store. (Nancy Ngo)

901 W. Lake St., Mpls., litos-burritos.com

about the writers

about the writers

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

See Moreicon

Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

See Moreicon

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

See Moreicon

Raphael Brion

Critic

Raphael Brion is the Minnesota Star Tribune's restaurant critic. He previously wrote about and led restaurant coverage for Food & Wine, Bonappetit.com and Eater National.

See Moreicon

More from 5 Best Things

See More

5 Best Things

The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

card image
Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune

New Mexican, Japanese and health-minded eateries, plus tried-and-true road trip and dim sum staples.

5 Best Things

The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

card image

5 Best Things

The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

card image