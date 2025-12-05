The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Or alternatively, you can just eat at the restaurant. We recommend the deep-fried walleye breakfast that comes with two eggs, hash browns, and toast. With most of the breakfast plates ($14 to $18), you can sub in a cinnamon or a caramel roll instead of toast for an extra $1.50, and it’s well worth the cost. Light and airy, springy and tender, flaky even, the cinnamon roll is delightful, but our table found the caramel roll to be far superior, less of a sugar bomb and a better expression of the spirally layers. At the restaurant, the caramel rolls even come with pats of butter, which to me seemed a little extra, but as my colleague Joy said, quoting comedian Chris Farley, “It needs a little hat!” (Raphael Brion)