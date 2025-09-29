Farm-to-fast casual restaurant Brim opening in the suburbs this week

Early in the pandemic, a customer came in to Brim, on W. Lake Street, and ordered a kimchi rice bowl to go. Owner Kate Sidoti peeked into the kitchen and called out, “One poached egg, please!” as if a line cook were on the other side of the door. In reality, the windows to the Minneapolis restaurant were boarded up, her staff was at home, and Sidoti was working the register, the kitchen, and everything else by herself.
“I was so self-conscious that it was just me in the restaurant,” she said.
Looking back, the days when Sidoti could manage most things on her own feel almost quaint. Seven years after opening her first health-focused cafe, near Bde Maka Ska, Sidoti is about to expand the business she built from scratch.
This week, Brim launches a second, larger outpost near Southdale Center, with accessible parking, a significantly bigger kitchen, space for grab-and-go meals and family-style offerings, and an expanded catering operation. With even more suburban locations on Sidoti’s radar, Brim has evolved from a scrappy startup into a multi-location enterprise.
Just like the original, the new Brim is grounded in local sourcing. Chicken and eggs come from Larry Schultz Organic Farm, vegetables from members of the Hmong American Farmers Association, and breads, always gluten-free, are from local bakers Heaven and Sift.
The menu leans heavily on vegetables, but meat and dairy come in their highest-quality forms in bowls, sandwiches and soups with rich broths, alongside plenty of kid-friendly options. The cafe also brews up seasonal lattes and housemade baked goods for snacking. The kitchen maintains a celiac-safe environment, something Sidoti herself needs. She has had to navigate a wheat sensitivity ever since she was a teenager.
To Sidoti, healthy eating is not about avoidance, but abundance.
“I think you have to listen to your body,” she explained. “It’s what we feel really good eating: grains, just as many veggies as possible. I don’t feel like salads all year-round is this epitome of health, and that’s why we change the menu seasonally as well.”