Farm-to-fast casual restaurant Brim opening in the suburbs this week

Early in the pandemic, a customer came in to Brim, on W. Lake Street, and ordered a kimchi rice bowl to go. Owner Kate Sidoti peeked into the kitchen and called out, “One poached egg, please!” as if a line cook were on the other side of the door. In reality, the windows to the Minneapolis restaurant were boarded up, her staff was at home, and Sidoti was working the register, the kitchen, and everything else by herself.