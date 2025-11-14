The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

In the deli there are hot bar options: tamales, caldo de res, pupusas and burritos. But it was the taco line that I happily joined — even as it stretched into the cashier area at the height of Saturday’s lunchtime rush. As we waited, I was mesmerized by the slow turn of the trompo, a spit stacked with a robust layering of marinated pork roasting and waiting to be shaved into a tortilla. Tacos al pastor ($3 each) was the reward for my patience. With the soft, doubled-up tortillas loaded with that juicy meat, pineapple, onions and cilantro and the robust activity of the room, I could close my eyes and imagine we were in Mexico City.