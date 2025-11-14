5 Best Things

The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Checking out new bakeries, Mexican markets and banh mi places, while old school dive bar staples and holiday pop ups kept things nostalgic.

By Joy Summers,

Sharyn Jackson,

Raphael Brion and

Nancy Ngo

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 14, 2025 at 12:30PM
The vegan cold cut sandwich at D’s Banh Mi in Minneapolis. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vegan cold cut banh mi at D’s Banh Mi

When testing out a new banh mi sandwich place, my go-to is the cold cut, which typically comes with a variety of deli meats. That, along with house pate, is telling of attention to quality and details.

D’s Banh Mi, a recently opened walk-up window in south Minneapolis, has a menu of vegan, vegetarian and meat options — including classic barbecued pork, grilled steak, mock duck and curry tofu — that will set you back $14 (noodle bowls are also available). The place not only carries a classic cold cut, but a vegan version of it, too. And the latter is a feat.

The family behind the operation, Hilda Huynh and her three sons, have artfully crafted a vegan cold cut emulating chả lụa, the salty, savory Vietnamese ham loaf dotted with black peppercorn. The appearance is meticulously familiar, but the bite is new territory. Layered bean-cured sheets and wheat starch are seasoned with leeks, mushrooms and spices before getting molded in a banana leaf and steamed. The result is a vegan bite respecting that savory profile, but in its own meatless, dairy-free right. A house vegan pate and vegan mayo also build this sandwich, along with cilantro, pickled carrots-daikon and red Thai chiles, a surprising and fun detour from the usual jalapeños.

Huynh has vegan family members, and creating vegan pates, mayo and cold cuts has been a family projects for years. “We wanted to capture the essence of a great banh mi in a plant-based way. We wanted to make sure every customer, vegan or not, can enjoy the same authentic banh mi experience,” Huynh said. Now, it’s their time to shine. (Nancy Ngo)

1848 E. 38th St., Mpls., facebook.com/ds.banhmi

Al pastor and chorizo tacos at Lomabonita Market in Richfield. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Al pastor tacos at Lomabonita Market

No one believes me when I say that Richfield is a treasure trove of culinary delights. But I’d challenge anyone who loves food to go to this newly opened Lomabonita Market and tell me otherwise. The former Rainbow Foods has been transformed into a gorgeous market: spacious, bright and tidily stocked with everything needed for a good grocery run. Also inside this 52,400-square-foot store is a full bakery, butcher counter, ice cream stand and a hot deli bar with enough seats to function as a stand-alone restaurant.

In the deli there are hot bar options: tamales, caldo de res, pupusas and burritos. But it was the taco line that I happily joined — even as it stretched into the cashier area at the height of Saturday’s lunchtime rush. As we waited, I was mesmerized by the slow turn of the trompo, a spit stacked with a robust layering of marinated pork roasting and waiting to be shaved into a tortilla. Tacos al pastor ($3 each) was the reward for my patience. With the soft, doubled-up tortillas loaded with that juicy meat, pineapple, onions and cilantro and the robust activity of the room, I could close my eyes and imagine we were in Mexico City.

Remarkable that when I opened them again, I was happy to find I was still in Richfield — a much easier commute and easier to share with friends next time we go back. (Joy Summers)

140 W. 66th St., Richfield, instagram.com/lomabonitamarket

The Kentucky fried gizzards at Bull's Horn
The Kentucky fried gizzards at Bull's Horn in Minneapolis. (Raphael Brion)

Kentucky fried gizzards at Bull’s Horn

Serving a variety of from-scratch bar food classics, fried chicken gizzards have been on the menu at Bull’s Horn since chef Doug Flicker and his wife Amy Greeley opened it in 2017 in south Minneapolis.

The inspiration is from Shorty & Wags, the Minneapolis restaurant on Nicollet Avenue that closed in 2011 and which, according to Flicker, had a cult following for their chicken wings and gizzards. An homage of sorts. “It seemed like putting gizzards on the menu would be a nice nod and insider thing,” Flicker explained, adding that he loves gizzards so it seemed like a win-win.

Delicate and creamy on the inside with wonderfully crispy and craggly edges, the gizzards almost taste like dark-meat chicken nuggets, but with a deeper and slightly gamey flavor. They’re served with a French onion dip as a cooling counterpart.

Preparing the gizzards is a two-day process, which involves soaking overnight, then simmering for hours to get the pieces tender before frying them. Still, this labor of love is not a huge seller. “Even though not a lot of people order them,” said Flicker. “I just kind of refuse to take it off the menu.”

Fried chicken gizzards are only served at a handful of spots in the Twin Cities. You might also still find pickled gizzards at more old-school dive bars, and Flicker has those, too. “We’ve got pickled turkey gizzards and pickled sausages as well,” he said. “But they certainly don’t move very fast. They’re almost more ornamental at this point.” (Raphael Brion)

4563 34th Av. S., Mpls., bullshornfoodanddrink.com

X2 Bakery's Japanese milk bread with cinnamon sugar center.
The bakery at X2 Bakery in St. Paul carries Japanese milk bread with rotating fillings such as a cinnamon sugar center. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Japanese milk bread with cinnamon swirl at X2 Pastries

A pillowy loaf of white bread harboring a secret swirl of sticky-roll center ($6) is my new sweet treat obsession. It was love at first sight when I spotted it behind the counter at the just-opened X2 Pastries bakery in St. Paul’s Mac-Groveland neighborhood. There were only two left, and the wait in line was excruciating, but luck was on my side in more ways than one.

X2 Pastries is the first brick-and-mortar storefront for the longtime farmers market vendor from bakers Xiong Thao and Xiong Xiong. The grand opening weekend featured a large selection of their signature macarons (including macaron blind boxes for the kids), sourdough, tarts, scones and more.

But the bread was even more delicious than it looked. The center holds that butter/sugar/cinnamon alchemy that more commonly hangs out in the middle of a sticky bun. But here, it’s surrounded by that super-soft white bread. Staff said that the bread filling changes with the whims of the bakers. So, if you go and see that gooey center, trust me and order two. (J.S.)

1830 Saint Clair Av., St. Paul, x2pastries.com

Eggnog at Creekside Supper Club in Minneapolis. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Eggnog at Creekside Supper Club

It’s one thing to walk in to a holiday pop-up bar by choice. It’s another to head to dinner before a Parkway Theater show and get walloped by Christmas cheer you didn’t see coming. But that’s where we are now; lately, it feels like everyone wants in on the holiday-bar game, each place trying to out-Christmas the last.

At Creekside Supper Club — already a lovingly kitschy homage to Wisconsin supper clubs — the shift to holiday mode is complete. Every square inch is draped in lights, garland, Santas and snowmen. It’s almost too much, and yet, somehow, it’s exactly right.

Surprisingly, the holiday drink menu is actually somewhat restrained. I started with an easy-drinking Carajillo, my friend with a neat little Yuletide Collins. And then there’s the Eggnog ($14) — creamy but not heavy, lightly spiced with warming cinnamon. It was a gentle counterpoint to the joyful chaos glowing from every corner of the room. (Sharyn Jackson)

4820 Chicago Av., Mpls., creeksidemn.com

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

Raphael Brion

Critic

Raphael Brion is the Minnesota Star Tribune's restaurant critic. He previously wrote about and led restaurant coverage for Food & Wine, Bonappetit.com and Eater National.

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

