Why Sean Sherman’s latest cookbook ‘Turtle Island’ is essential reading

Some of these recipes will be comforting recipes, some of these will be very odd to people, and some of these recipes you might not ever be able to replicate. The publisher was fine with that. We don’t have to have everything at our will, or at our local Whole Foods. Of course we offer some suggestions, but some of these you might not even have the chance to attempt to try unless you’re in the right region around the right people at the right season.