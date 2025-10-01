Acclaimed Indigenous restaurant Owamni to relocate to Guthrie Theater in 2026

Its first location in Water Works Pavilion — a restored flour mill overlooking Owámniyomni (St. Anthony Falls), and the longtime home of the restaurant Fuji Ya — is owned by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Opening in Water Works Pavilion “was so serendipitous,” Sherman said, “because we were able to bring so much attention to the land, to the space, and to the Native community and culture” of the Mississippi River.