Acclaimed Indigenous restaurant Owamni to relocate to Guthrie Theater in 2026

Chances of getting a reservation at Owamni will dramatically increase next spring.
That’s because Sean Sherman’s James Beard Award-winning restaurant is moving two blocks east to become the resident full-service restaurant at the Guthrie Theater.
“It’s just such a wonderful move,” said Sherman, the chef and the co-founder of Owamni and North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS). “The Guthrie is massively iconic in the city, and the space is just so much bigger. It’s going to open up so many doors.”
Owamni will take over the space last occupied by Sea Change, which shut down during the pandemic and never reopened.
“We’ve been working really hard to find a world-class restaurant to come into that space,” said Guthrie artistic director Joseph Haj. “That it turned out to be Sean Sherman and Owamni is more than we ever dreamed of.”
A Native beacon
Co-founded by Sherman and former business partner Dana Thompson in 2021, Owamni opened to immediate acclaim for its focus on Indigenous cuisine. The kitchen avoids ingredients introduced by colonizers, such as wheat flour, cane sugar and dairy, and instead highlights the flavors of North America.
Its first location in Water Works Pavilion — a restored flour mill overlooking Owámniyomni (St. Anthony Falls), and the longtime home of the restaurant Fuji Ya — is owned by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Opening in Water Works Pavilion “was so serendipitous,” Sherman said, “because we were able to bring so much attention to the land, to the space, and to the Native community and culture” of the Mississippi River.
Owamni topped best restaurant lists throughout the country, including the Minnesota Star Tribune’s, and was named the nation’s Best New Restaurant in 2022 by the James Beard Foundation.