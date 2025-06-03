Sean Sherman’s cafe and market moves out of Midtown Global Market

Dan Kelly’s Pub, the longtime neighborhood bar and lunch spot for many downtown workers, has closed. The final round for the Minneapolis business was May 31. Established in 1997 by original owner Marc Maslow, the business was sold in 2014 to Matty O’Reilly, who used to run Republic. He turned over ownership to Erik Forsberg of the Devil’s Advocate in 2016. The closing announcement came via social media on May 29, saying the owners were “heartbroken to say goodbye.” There was no explanation for the closure or what might come next.