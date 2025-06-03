Sean Sherman’s cafe and market moves out of Midtown Global Market

NATIFS’ Indigenous Food Lab Market inside Midtown Global Market will close June 7 as part of its plans to expand to the Woyute Thipi Building at 2601 Franklin Av. S. in Minneapolis.
The quick-serve cafe and market, an offshoot of the Sean Sherman-led nonprofit, first opened in the food hall in 2023. The business had taken over a commercial kitchen space before expanding into a selection of teas, grain bowls, grab-and-go foods plus a market that stocks Indigenous-made products.
The space operated as a pilot program for the nonprofit North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems, and is now being replicated in Bozeman, Mont. As the name suggests, the goal is to create sustainable paths for Indigenous growers and makers to sell their products.
The organization’s production kitchen will remain at Midtown Global Market. Meantime, goods are still available online, and to-go orders can be placed at Sherman’s James Beard Award-winning Minneapolis restaurant Owamni.
Dan Kelly’s has closed in Minneapolis
Dan Kelly’s Pub, the longtime neighborhood bar and lunch spot for many downtown workers, has closed. The final round for the Minneapolis business was May 31. Established in 1997 by original owner Marc Maslow, the business was sold in 2014 to Matty O’Reilly, who used to run Republic. He turned over ownership to Erik Forsberg of the Devil’s Advocate in 2016. The closing announcement came via social media on May 29, saying the owners were “heartbroken to say goodbye.” There was no explanation for the closure or what might come next.
Fro Yo Soul parks its bus at the Sculpture Garden
Fro Yo Soul Sips and Snacks is the new featured food purveyor at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Last year, the Minneapolis Park Board started the search for a new food vendor for the popular tourist destination by the Walker Art Center, and the frozen treat-centric spot was selected for a five-year contract. In addition to the full dairy and vegan chilly goods, Fro Yo Soul is expanding its menu with “fun snacks” like popcorn and hot dogs, and beverages, including wine, THC and beer. Opening day is June 7; hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Fresh summer seats as outside season gets cooking
Xelas, the Stillwater restaurant from the owners of El Sazon, has added a new patio and a patio-focused menu. The pergola-shaded seating area has a 10-inch quesadilla de horno, tlacoyo de chicharron, an oval-shaped tamale topped with crispy fried pork and tiayuda Guatelmateca, described as a pizza-like street food. Plus, there are plenty of beverages with agave spirits and some sophisticated NA offerings. There’s a patio kickoff party on June 7, and reservations for seats outside are now open. Xelas is at 1180 Frontage Road W., Stillwater.
In Minneapolis, Travail’s celestial small bar Stargazer (1304 NE. 2nd St.) is rolling open its garage-door front and serving up sister restaurant Dream burgers on Sundays, along with fries and simple cocktails. There are no reservations available for those nights, but Stargazer is now accepting reservations for Tuesday through Saturday evenings on Tock.