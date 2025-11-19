David Fhima will open 3 fast-casual concepts in Coborn’s new Plymouth store

Recruiting Fhima is a high-profile move for Coborn’s. The chef is a fixture in the Minneapolis culinary scene, operating the Moroccan-themed Fhima’s Minneapolis, Parisian-inspired Maison Margaux and Mother Dough bakeries. He is also the executive chef for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. In August, Fhima branched out to downtown Excelsior with the opening of Vagabondo, the Sicilian eatery that is a love letter to his Italian grandmother.