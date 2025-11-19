David Fhima will open 3 fast-casual concepts in Coborn’s new Plymouth store

Coborn’s, the growing Midwestern grocery chain, has recruited David Fhima to join the culinary lineup at its upcoming Plymouth location.
The chef will spearhead three fast-casual concepts: Basta Pasta, Abuela’s Mexican Kitchen and Brother’s Burgers. On Wednesday, the chef told the Minnesota Star Tribune there will be an emphasis on house-made ingredients, from pastas and sauces to breads and tortillas.
Recruiting Fhima is a high-profile move for Coborn’s. The chef is a fixture in the Minneapolis culinary scene, operating the Moroccan-themed Fhima’s Minneapolis, Parisian-inspired Maison Margaux and Mother Dough bakeries. He is also the executive chef for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx. In August, Fhima branched out to downtown Excelsior with the opening of Vagabondo, the Sicilian eatery that is a love letter to his Italian grandmother.
While Fhima has a wide-ranging culinary background, the chef said Mexican cuisine is not part of that repertoire. Rather, it’s an opportunity for other family members who are great cooks to flex their culinary chops.
His son Eli’s mother-in-law, Neyde, is of Mexican heritage, and she’ll be at the heart of Abuela’s Mexican Kitchen, which will feature tamales, birria tacos and other beloved family dishes. “We’ve always talked about doing an authentic Mexican restaurant,” Fhima said.
The new grocery store, called Coborn’s Market and Table, will follow Coborn’s new “grocerant” model geared toward convenient, chef-driven, high-quality options, according to a news release announcing the addition of Fhima’s. Earlier this week, it was reported that Alicia Hinze plans to open a third location of her Twin Cities area bakery and cafe, the Buttered Tin, inside the market.
“From handcrafted burgers and traditional global dishes to signature baked goods, guests will have fresh, chef-driven options for breakfast, lunch or dinner — all conveniently available in one vibrant, community-focused shopping experience,” Emily Coborn Wright, Coborn’s president, said.
Coborn’s Market and Table, slated to open in March, will anchor the Boulevard development near Interstate 94 and Bass Lake Road. In addition to chef-driven concepts, the Plymouth location will house Penny Horse Parlor scoop shop featuring Minnesota’s Kemps ice cream and an on-site liquor store, Coborn’s Wine & Spirits.