What happens to Twin Cities restaurants after winning the James Beard Award?

Less than 24 hours after accepting the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest, Karyn Tomlinson, chef-owner of St. Paul’s Myriel, walked through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with her new medal affixed to a white satin ribbon around her neck.
Swiping her phone off airplane mode, she discovered a startling number of new reservations. The 38-seat restaurant had booked 327 guests, selling out for the next month and a half.
For budding TV stars, there’s the Colbert Bump. For authors, it’s the Oprah Bump. In the restaurant world? Call it the Beard Bump.
The James Beard Awards, often likened to the Oscars of the food industry, recognize chefs and restaurateurs in national and regional categories. And the honors, handed out in Chicago each June, can have a transformative effect, not unlike the movie-star-making statuette.
After a win, restaurant books overflow, and dining rooms fill with both local and out-of-town guests. Calls pour in from food-world acquaintances and chefs eager to collaborate. For many winners, the award raises their profile and opens doors to significant career opportunities.
Andrew Zimmern, the Minnesota-based chef and media personality, has presented at the James Beard Awards for more than 20 years and co-hosted this year’s ceremony. He’s seen firsthand the opportunities that come with the accolades.
“It’s a staggering amount of earned media that will come their way,” Zimmern said, pointing to high-profile food events, collaborations and product partnerships. “People are picking up the phone and calling you — and that’s a massive game-changer.”
Sean Sherman experienced the bump in 2022 when his groundbreaking Indigenous restaurant Owamni won Minnesota’s first national-level Beard award for Best New Restaurant. Owamni had already attracted considerable media before opening, and Sherman was a Beard veteran, having won in 2018 for his cookbook “The Sioux Chef,” and a 2019 leadership award. Still, the restaurant award turned Owamni, and Sherman, into globally known names.