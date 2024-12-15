The Star Tribune’s 2024 Restaurants of the Year reflect an incredible year of dining

Frequent visits aren’t the only markers of quality. Vinai, it turns out, may be better described as a destination. The one that was four years in the making. The one that colored our expectations. The one that reflects those feral but gentle sensibilities of its chef, Yia Vang, and his desire to capture the culinary ethos of a cuisine due for a renaissance. The intricate details woven throughout the interior of the restaurant, down to the design of servers’ aprons, to the patterns embossed on the ice cubes: it’s Vang’s way of priming diners for what comes next, like the pork chop. It’s as thick as a pin cushion, ferociously charred, meltingly tender. The other dishes that make you go quiet include a soul-affirming braised beef rib soup (a tender braise, a clear but potent broth); the grilled lamb hearts (smoky, gently chewy) that you pair with lettuce and rice noodles, ssam style; the precious array of sauces, or “kua txob” that range from bright to funky to throttle-you spicy.