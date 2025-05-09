Vikings

Four Vikings draft picks are signed heading into rookie minicamp

Only No. 1 Donovan Jackson is unsigned among the team’s choices.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 1:13AM
Wide receiver Tai Felton, the Vikings' third-round pick, would be in line for a signing bonus of $1.12 million, according to Over The Cap. (George Walker IV/The Associated Press)

As they begin their rookie minicamp, the Vikings have agreed to terms with four of their five draft picks.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, they’ve reached deals with third-rounder Tai Felton, fifth-rounder Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and sixth-rounders Kobe King and Gavin Bartholomew. Only first-round pick Donovan Jackson remains unsigned.

Each of the rookies would have a base salary of $840,000 in 2025. Felton, the 102nd pick in the draft, would be in line for a signing bonus of $1.12 million, according to Over The Cap.

Ingram-Dawkins would get a signing bonus of $477,376, while King and Bartholomew would receive bonuses of $219,068 and $215,824, respectively.

Rookie minicamp runs Friday through Sunday and also will include the Vikings’ undrafted rookies and other players trying out.

Among minicamp invitees will be Maine receiver Montigo Moss, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss. Montigo Moss, 6-1 and 220 pounds, made 61 catches for 722 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Vikings

Only No. 1 Donovan Jackson is unsigned among the team's choices.

