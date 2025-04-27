New Vikings defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a South Carolina native who played at Georgia, said he’d never been to the Midwest before the Vikings asked him to come to their Eagan headquarters for a pre-draft visit this month.
That’s when Ingram-Dawkins, the Vikings’ fifth-round pick at No. 139 overall, decided he wouldn’t mind returning.
“Fell in love with it,” he said. “Fell in love with the facilities, the coaching staff, and just the style of play. All in all, I’m very excited to get up to Minnesota and get in that Brian Flores defense.”
General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said evaluators see a rare blend of size (6-5, 276 pounds) and athleticism in Ingram-Dawkins, who started just 10 games over four seasons playing for stacked Bulldogs defensive lines.
Whatever he lacks in production — just four sacks in four years — the Vikings see him making up for in potential.
“Somebody that was really intriguing to us in the film process,” Adofo-Mensah said. “Versatility is something we crave for our defense and he stuck out. ... Set the edge, working outside-in, and in the rush game has some ability to win over guard[s]. He has a unique skill set. It’s not refined yet, but there’s some stuff in there that’s pretty unique.”
Ingram-Dawkins made a strong impression on Vikings evaluators at the Senior Bowl, the annual college all-star game in January, before they invited him to TCO Performance Center.
“When you get to meet the person, that’s when you close the loop,” Adofo-Mensah said. “You see he’s incredibly intelligent and self aware. He knows the things he needs to work on and pointed to things he can get better at.”