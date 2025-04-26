Former Gophers tackle Aireontae Ersery didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on Friday night during the NFL draft.
Ersery was drafted by the Houston Texans in the middle of the second round with the 48th overall pick. Houston traded up with the Las Vegas Raiders, sending a third-round pick (99th overall) to move up 10 spots.
“You got the best tackle in the draft,” Ersery told Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during a phone call on Friday night.
Ersery, from Kansas City, Mo., came a long way since he was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class.
He consistently improved throughout 38 consecutive starts at left tackle for the Gophers. In December, Ersery was named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year for a season that included a game against Penn State’s Abdul Carter, the No. 3 overall pick by the New York Giants, in which Ersery allowed just one quarterback pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.
Ersery’s play — and his ceiling as one of the largest (6-foot-6, 331 pounds) and most athletic (5.01-second 40-yard dash) tackles in this draft class — made him the earliest 2025 draftee from a Minnesota college or high school.
Ersery became the seventh offensive tackle selected in this year’s draft after six went in Thursday night’s first round. He’ll join two former Vikings players, edge rusher Danielle Hunter and offensive tackle Cam Robinson, in Houston.
Ersery’s selection marks the sixth straight year the Gophers have had a player drafted in the first or second rounds, joining safety Tyler Nubin (2024 second round), center John Michael Schmitz (2023 second round), edge rusher Boye Mafe (2022 second round), receiver Rashod Bateman (2021 first round) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (2020 second round).