Live updates: NFL draft arrives in Green Bay. What will the Vikings do with the 24th pick?

The Vikings are preparing for a quieter draft than usual, with only four picks. Coach Kevin O’Connell said they don’t “need to do anything” as far as filling a glaring hole.

By Star Tribune staff

April 24, 2025 at 10:24PM
Green Bay, Wis., is hosting the NFL draft for the first time. The first round begins Thursday night. (Adam Hunger/The Associated Press)

After committing more than $300 million of contracts to veteran players during a free agency bonanza, the Vikings are preparing for a quieter NFL draft than usual. They begin with just four picks, but figure to be active, both in terms of building their draft supply and filling needs on a veteran roster that’s moving forward with a second-year quarterback. Coach Kevin O’Connell said this week that the Vikings roster is in a place where they don’t “need to do anything” as far as filling a glaring hole.

The first round of the NFL draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network starting at 7 p.m. Central time.

Check back here often for live updates and analysis by Minnesota Star Tribune reporters from team headquarters in Eagan and from the fan watch party at U.S. Bank Stadium:

