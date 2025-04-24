After committing more than $300 million of contracts to veteran players during a free agency bonanza, the Vikings are preparing for a quieter NFL draft than usual. They begin with just four picks, but figure to be active, both in terms of building their draft supply and filling needs on a veteran roster that’s moving forward with a second-year quarterback. Coach Kevin O’Connell said this week that the Vikings roster is in a place where they don’t “need to do anything” as far as filling a glaring hole.