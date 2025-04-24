The NFL draft begins Thursday night and lasts three days. You can follow the Vikings’ moves all weekend long at startribune.com.
How can I watch the NFL draft?
Here’s the TV schedule (all times Central).
Thursday: Round 1, 7 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)
Friday: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m. (ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network)
Saturday: Rounds 4-7: 11 a.m. (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)
In the first round, each team has 10 minutes to make a pick. There are seven minutes between picks in the second round, five minutes in Rounds 3-6 and four minutes in Round 7.
Where is the draft this year?
Green Bay, Wis., is hosting the draft at Lambeau Field for the first time. It’s the closest the event has ever been to Minnesota. Melanie Radzicki McManus, writing for the Minnesota Star Tribune, explains how to make a road trip out of it.
Who has the No. 1 pick?
The Tennessee Titans. Many mock drafts, including Mark Craig’s for the Star Tribune, are predicting the Titans will select Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Here is the full draft order, via NFL.com.