The Vikings were awarded their third-round selection via the compensatory pick formula as a result of quarterback Kirk Cousins leaving for Atlanta in 2024. They received their fifth-rounder from the Browns in a 2023 trade that sent their 2025 sixth- and seventh-round picks, plus pass rusher Za’Darius Smith, to Cleveland. They also received a 2024 fifth-round pick in that trade. The Vikings traded their No. 160 overall pick and a 2026 pick to the 49ers last month in exchange for running back Jordan Mason and the No. 187 pick.