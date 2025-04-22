Vikings

Mark Craig’s first-round NFL mock draft: What will the Vikings do at No. 24?

Conventional wisdom is that the Vikings will target the secondary or the trenches in the first round. What does the Minnesota Star Tribune’s NFL insider think?

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 5:58PM
Two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter, front, won the Heisman Trophy in December. Where will he be selected in the NFL draft? (Phelan M. Ebenhack/The Associated Press)

The first round of the NFL draft will begin Thursday at 7 p.m. Central time (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network). Green Bay is hosting the draft for the first time. Here’s what Mark Craig of the Minnesota Star Tribune thinks will happen:

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB, Miami. Best player available? No. Does it matter when you’ve stunk your way to No. 1 with Will Levis as your QB1? Not in today’s NFL.

2. Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, WR-CB, Colorado. Big need: QB of the future. Bigger need: Winning now to secure public money for a new stadium.

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State. General Manager Joe Schoen needs to secure his future before he reaches for the Giants’ future QB. An immediate impact defender is a better fit.

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, OT, LSU: Protecting Drake Maye’s blind side is a top-4 priority.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan: Hard to imagine a run-stopping, pocket-busting defensive tackle this good falling out of the top five.

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State: Pete Carroll gets the running back who is going to make his quarterback, Geno Smith, better.

7. New York Jets

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: Surprise, surprise, surprise! P.S.: Ask Kirk Cousins if he thinks signing Justin Fields in free agency means the Jets won’t draft a QB in the top 10.

8. Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona: The Panthers get a big receiver to help Bryce Young’s build upon his late-season surge in 2024.

9. New Orleans Saints

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: Rookie head coach Kellen Moore’s honeymoon period will be spent grooming a young and — equally important — cheap quarterback.

10. Chicago Bears

Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State: New coach Ben Johnson got this job because of Detroit’s great offensive line. He’s trying to build the same thing around Caleb Williams in Chicago.

Related Coverage

Vikings

Vikings draft preview: Could they spend a pick on an offensive playmaker?

Vikings

Vikings draft preview: More talent, youth needed behind decorated defensive tackles

Vikings

Vikings draft preview: Could a guard be last piece of offensive line makeover?

Vikings

Vikings draft preview: With Harrison Smith back, what’s the need at safety?

Vikings

Vikings draft preview: Which cornerback prospect seems made for Flores’ defense?

11. San Francisco 49ers

Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas: The rebuilding 49ers could trade down or choose to use the pick and protect Brock Purdy, whose contract is the reason for the rebuild.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas: Another Longhorn off the board as the Cowboys fill a huge need with 4.29 speed at receiver.

13. Miami Dolphins

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri: A fourth offensive tackle flies off the board as the Dolphins get a bookend player who didn’t allow a sack or QB hit last season.

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State: Whether it’s Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, Indy’s QB needs a steady target he can throw to quickly.

15. Atlanta Falcons

Jalon Walker, Edge, Georgia: Walker might not fall this far, but if he does, the Falcons will pounce.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas: With so many offensive tackles gone, the Cardinals can’t resist taking the first cornerback midway through the first round.

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan: An offseason focused on offense, offense, offense will shift to defense, defense, defense in the draft.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Grey Zabel, G-C, North Dakota State: The Seahawks are weak at interior offensive line. And we all know how that can affect Sam Darnold, don’t we, Vikings fans?

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan: The Buccaneers can get younger at off-ball linebacker later in the draft. Day 1 gives them one of the top corners.

20. Denver Broncos

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina: The running back class is deep, but recent drafts have reminded us that picking elite ones early isn’t a bad thing.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss: Once Aaron Rodgers gets done kissing his mirror, Pittsburgh will fill its biggest need. Until then, let’s not forget that Cam Heyward turns 36 soon.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan: More offensive help arrives for Justin Herbert and a unit that was held to 17 or fewer points seven times last year.

23. Green Bay Packers

Mike Green, Edge, Marshall: Like the Vikings, Green Bay’s biggest need is cornerback. But they’ll take Green if the 2024 FBS sack king (17) is available.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon: A league-low four picks screams trade down or take a corner ASAP. But let’s not forget that both Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave are on the wrong side of 30, coming off injuries and need depth behind them since they don’t play a high-snap position.

25. Houston Texans

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State: The Texans give C.J. Stroud one heck of a talented fellow Buckeye this low in the first round.

26. Los Angeles Rams

Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky: Inside linebacker is the biggest need, but hard to pass on a ballhawk with the combine’s fastest 40 (4.28).

27. Baltimore Ravens

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina: Pairing Kyle Hamilton with a 6-3, 220-pounder with 4.38 speed and two pick-sixes a year ago – and doing it at No. 27 – is a good example of how the Ravens stay on top.

28. Detroit Lions

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M: The Lions land an elite rusher and make Aidan Hutchinson even more elite on the other side.

29. Washington Commanders

Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia: The Commanders will be among the teams fielding trade calls from those looking to trade back into the first round for a QB. If they stay put, edge rusher is the way to go.

30. Buffalo Bills

Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss: The Bills can’t afford not to grab a cornerback high in this draft.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon: The Chiefs have mastered the art of choosing impact players at the bottom of the first round. Their much-needed O-line rebuild continues with strong value at 31.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College: Would you expect anything less from the Super Bowl champion Eagles than taking a pass rusher who posted 16½ sacks a year ago?

To get exclusive analysis by Ben Goessling on the Vikings in your inbox, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter. Email your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Mark Craig

Sports reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Mark Craig’s first-round NFL mock draft: What will the Vikings do at No. 24?

card image

The first round of the NFL draft will begin Thursday at  7 p.m. Central time. Here’s what the Minnesota Star Tribune's NFL insider thinks will happen.

Access Vikings

Podcast: What could the NFL draft look like for the NFC North?

card image

Gophers

Immense U offensive lineman draws sizable attention ahead of NFL draft

card image