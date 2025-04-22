The first round of the NFL draft will begin Thursday at 7 p.m. Central time (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network). Green Bay is hosting the draft for the first time. Here’s what Mark Craig of the Minnesota Star Tribune thinks will happen:
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB, Miami. Best player available? No. Does it matter when you’ve stunk your way to No. 1 with Will Levis as your QB1? Not in today’s NFL.
2. Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, WR-CB, Colorado. Big need: QB of the future. Bigger need: Winning now to secure public money for a new stadium.
3. New York Giants
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State. General Manager Joe Schoen needs to secure his future before he reaches for the Giants’ future QB. An immediate impact defender is a better fit.
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, OT, LSU: Protecting Drake Maye’s blind side is a top-4 priority.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan: Hard to imagine a run-stopping, pocket-busting defensive tackle this good falling out of the top five.
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State: Pete Carroll gets the running back who is going to make his quarterback, Geno Smith, better.
7. New York Jets
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: Surprise, surprise, surprise! P.S.: Ask Kirk Cousins if he thinks signing Justin Fields in free agency means the Jets won’t draft a QB in the top 10.