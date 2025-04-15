Vikings’ outlook
Kevin O’Connell once again had the phone ring this offseason with a call from veteran Vikings safety Harrison Smith giving him the okay to talk ball. Smith and the Vikings then agreed on a reworked deal for him to return for his 14th season at up to $14 million.
Smith is an important cog to retain in the Vikings’ defense entering its third season under coordinator Brian Flores. The Vikings also bring back second-leading tackler Josh Metellus, extended relative youngster — especially compared to 36-year-old Smith — Theo Jackson and also roster Jay Ward.
They didn’t sign anyone with the resume to presume an impact role in the secondary during the main month of free agency, though, even as Cam Bynum departed for the Colts (4 years, $60 million). Bubba Bolden, who did a pro tryout with the Vikings during minicamp last May, was the only addition at the position.
The Vikings had arguably stronger free agencies at their three other main positions of need entering the draft — interior offensive line, interior defensive line, cornerback — than they did at safety.
It’s not a bad idea for the Vikings to add another younger player now for when Smith decides to hang up the cleats, especially with it being a solid year for secondary players.
Three names to know
S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina: Emmanwori (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) drove his stock up with a strong showing at the NFL scouting combine that included leading the safeties group in 10-yard split (1.49 seconds), vertical jump (43 inches), broad jump (11 feet, 6 inches) and bench press (20 reps). While he’s been mock drafted to the Vikings at No. 24 by some experts, others have him going higher to teams like the Dolphins (No. 13) and Buccaneers (No. 19). He led South Carolina with 88 tackles last year and had four interceptions. “Emmanwori is a baller,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. wrote in his latest mock draft. “He has the traits to make plays… the speed and explosiveness to drive on the ball… [and] size to outmuscle receivers and hang with tight ends.”
S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame: Watts (6-foot, 204 pounds) was a consensus All-American in 2024, his fifth season with the Fighting Irish. He’s a former wide receiver and ballhawk who intercepted 13 passes over the past two seasons — at least 4 more than any other defender in the same stretch — while notching another 14 pass breakups. In addition to his ball skills, he’s lauded for his versatility, with experience at free safety (466 snaps in 2024), in the slot (174 snaps) and in the box (306 snaps). That experience makes Watts a strong fit for Flores’ defense, which features a variety of coverage packages and frequent movement of defenders.
S Andrew Mukaba, Texas: Mukaba (5-foot-11, 186 pounds) transferred to Texas for his final season after three years at Clemson. He slotted in seamlessly to the Longhorns’ defense and logged a career-high five interceptions, seven pass breakups and 12 passes defended. He’s on the smaller side for a safety, though, and doesn’t always wrap up his tackles effectively. He finished with just 69 total last year, 41 being solo tackles. If some of the other top choices in the secondary are unavailable by the time the Vikings make their first pick, Mukaba could be a solid choice. He might also be on the board later, though, too.