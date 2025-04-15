S Andrew Mukaba, Texas: Mukaba (5-foot-11, 186 pounds) transferred to Texas for his final season after three years at Clemson. He slotted in seamlessly to the Longhorns’ defense and logged a career-high five interceptions, seven pass breakups and 12 passes defended. He’s on the smaller side for a safety, though, and doesn’t always wrap up his tackles effectively. He finished with just 69 total last year, 41 being solo tackles. If some of the other top choices in the secondary are unavailable by the time the Vikings make their first pick, Mukaba could be a solid choice. He might also be on the board later, though, too.