Vikings draft preview: Which cornerback prospect seems made for Brian Flores’ defense?

Vikings’ outlook
It’s arguable that the Vikings’ biggest free agency move wasn’t the addition of any player but rather the re-signing of star cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who declined a contract extension ahead of the 2024 season and ended up having a career year. Murphy intercepted six passes, defended 14 passes and made 81 tackles — all professional bests for him.
The 27-year-old got a three-year, $66 million deal as a result.
Also returning on the outside for the Vikings is Mekhi Blackmon, who missed what would’ve been his second season in 2024 with a training camp ACL tear, and Dwight McGlothern.
Veteran Stephon Gilmore’s one-year contract was voided, and he’s yet to announce whether or not he’ll look to play another season in the league. Shaq Griffin and Fabian Moreau are free agents who’ve yet to sign with other teams.
Unlike at safety, though, the Vikings did make a couple of notable additions at cornerback: the Eagles’ Isaiah Rodgers and the Texans’ Jeff Okudah. Because of that, the Vikings may be more likely to spend a draft pick on a safety, or at least a player with a flexible skill set whom defensive coordinator Brian Flores could move around the secondary.
Three names to know
CB Jahdae Barron, Texas: Barron (5-11, 194 pounds) screams Flores defender, but it seems increasingly unlikely he’ll fall to the Vikings at No. 24. “Barron is an intensity-raising defender who anticipates well in coverage and can make plays against the ball from several different spots,” the Ringer’s draft guide states of why Barron could rise in the draft. Barron’s one of the most versatile defenders in this year’s crop, a trait that’s valued by Flores and the Vikings. He played 2,335 snaps between outside corner, the slot, the box, on the line and at free safety through three seasons starting for the Longhorns. If the Vikings are interested at all in hitting a two-for-one on their joint cornerback and safety needs, Barron could be that deal. He also played on special teams in 2024.
CB Will Johnson, Michigan: Johnson (6-2, 194 pounds) is touted for strong instincts exemplified in part by the three (of nine) interceptions he returned for touchdowns in his collegiate career. On big boards and position rankings, he’s often the next cornerback ranked after Colorado’s Travis Hunter, who could go No. 1 overall. Johnson missed the majority of 2024 with a variety of injuries (turf toe, shoulder); he also missed Michigan’s pro day with a hamstring injury suffered during training. Those injuries have dominated the draft discussion around Johnson, but most say that he has the skill set worth taking the gamble on his health.
CB Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State: Thomas (6-1½, 197 pounds) saw his stock fall a bit when he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at Florida State’s pro day. The time would’ve put him second-to-last at the NFL scouting combine in late February. His other potential ding? He’ll be just 20 years old on draft night and 21 in his rookie season. Thomas is big for a corner, though — bigger than most the Vikings have rostered — which will retain him some fans. Pro Football Focus’ player profile notes Thomas’ arm length is in the 85th percentile. He made 53 tackles last season and had one interception.