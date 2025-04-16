Vikings draft preview: Which cornerback prospect seems made for Brian Flores’ defense?

CB Jahdae Barron, Texas: Barron (5-11, 194 pounds) screams Flores defender, but it seems increasingly unlikely he’ll fall to the Vikings at No. 24. “Barron is an intensity-raising defender who anticipates well in coverage and can make plays against the ball from several different spots,” the Ringer’s draft guide states of why Barron could rise in the draft. Barron’s one of the most versatile defenders in this year’s crop, a trait that’s valued by Flores and the Vikings. He played 2,335 snaps between outside corner, the slot, the box, on the line and at free safety through three seasons starting for the Longhorns. If the Vikings are interested at all in hitting a two-for-one on their joint cornerback and safety needs, Barron could be that deal. He also played on special teams in 2024.